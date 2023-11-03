Who will win the ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

Every four years, the International Cricket Council (ICC) holds the Cricket World Cup in the One Day International (ODI) format. The tournament is traditionally one of the most well-known sporting events. This year, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be in India from October 5 to November 19.

India will host the tournament alone for the first time - previously, the country hosted only some championship matches. The choice of India as the venue is not accidental - cricket is extremely popular here, and games of such level will attract the fans’ attention.

The Cricket World Cup winner receives $4,000,000, the silver medalist gets $2,000,000, and the total prize pool is $10,000,000!

Participants and format

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will feature 10 national teams: India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup group stage will be opened with a match between previous cup finalists England and New Zealand on October 5. Each of the 10 participating teams will meet their opponents once. Based on the group stage results, the top four squads will play in the semi-finals on November 15 and 16, and the champion will be chosen in the final on November 19.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 favourites

5 out of 10 contestants have already become champions, so almost all participants have a mathematical chance of winning. Still, there are some clear favorites.

India

No doubt, it is the main contender for victory. India has been crowned world champion only twice (in 1983 and 2011), although cricket is India's national sport, and national team player Sachin Tendulkar is widely considered one of the greatest batsmen in history.

The home stands’ support and the great desire to win a third title will be on the team’s side. Not to forget their impressive physical condition - they won the recent 2023 Asia Cup, four of their last five ODI matches, and are ranked second in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, tied on points with Pakistan. So if all the players perform at their level, India will almost certainly become the Cricket World Cup 2023 champions.

Australia

The five-time Cricket World Cup winner is in excellent condition (Top 3 in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings). They are ready to prove on the field they deserve a sixth title.

In the last cup, Australia reached the semi-finals, losing to eventual champions England. Before this, the team held the championship title for three consecutive cycles (1999, 2003, 2007) and again took gold in 2015. The Australians have no problems with motivation and skill, so we advise you to watch their play carefully.

Pakistan

It will be difficult for Pakistani players to get support from the stands at Indian stadiums, but this factor can spur the team to do their best.

Now, Pakistan ranks first in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, having only one title, won back in 1992. But is Pakistan ready to play at the level of its ranking?

England

In 2019, England finally overcame the second-place complex (the team became silver medalists three times) and won the Cricket World Cup for the first time. They will have to defend their current title in this tournament, but the team’s performance this season does not allow us to call it a clear favorite.

The group stage's first game, when England meets the last tournament finalist, New Zealand, has much at stake. If the English win, they may get through the group tournament and reach the final stage. A loss can be fatal, leaving the team far from unfulfilled hopes.

New Zealand

The New Zealand team is the biggest underdog among the favorites in the Cricket World Cup. They are the only ones who have competed in all 12 cups since 1975 without becoming champions.

However, they cannot be called weak - New Zealand reached the semi-final stage six times and twice took second place in 2015 and 2019, when they lost to Australia and England, respectively. The previous tournaments' experience can play on the Black Caps’ side - they deserve to win.

