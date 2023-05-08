Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    White Singham of Mumbai Customs, Deepak Pandit’s biography nears fruition

     Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai Customs and GST, Deepak Pandits’s biography, titled ‘White-The Man Beyond the Uniform’ was announced through a cinematic trailer in 2021.

    First Published May 8, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai Customs and GST, Deepak Pandits’s biography, titled ‘White-The Man Beyond the Uniform’ was announced through a cinematic trailer in 2021. The trailer, which was warmly received by the viewers, features the authors of the book, Sheetal Bhan and Aamir Bengali.

    The writers have quoted to be studying Mr. Pandit’s life with meticulous detailing. Right from his days as the captain of the J&K Ranji trophy team to his personal life right from his childhood which in itself makes for a stand- alone film. From his advent in the world of Mumbai customs as a clerk to his era of heroics as the assistant commissioner in the Customs department, his story digs deep into these varied worlds making it palatable for a wide range of readers.

    With more than 3 decades of service up his sleeves, Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai Customs and GST, Deepak Pandit’s tenure has been a nightmare for many while an inspiration for his colleagues and admirers, as mentioned by the authors.

    “Dippy Mama, as I lovingly address him, has seen my grow up and despite that, I feel like I am discovering a new Dippy Mama each time I plunge into the research materials of his life. There is so much more to this man than meets the eyes, that it sometimes gets overwhelming and requires me to distance out from the myopia. It’s a huge responsibility for the two of us as writers to be able to justify his larger than life journey in a book bound by words and pages. We are hoping to reach the final stage with the book.”, said Sheetal Bhan.

    Sources have revealed that post the announcement of the book, some producers have approached them with the intent of turning this story into a biopic. 

