    Unlocking Convenience: Video KYC for Online Account Opening

    In this fast paced world of digital banking, convenience is the key. Gone are those days when one had to visit the bank branch carrying all the documents beating the traffic to open a savings account. 

    In such scenario, with the advent of Bank of Maharashtra V-CIP (Video-based customer identification process) or Video KYC (Know your Customer) opening a savings bank account online has become much easier and secure. Video KYC is a cutting edge solution that allows individuals to complete the KYC verificaton process remotely through a secured video call, enabling face to face interaction for identity verification, and ensuring high confidentiality and security simultaneously..

    With V-CIP, the account is opened digitally by Aadhar based OTP verification from UIDAI and PAN verification from NSDL. In this process, the bank’s officials verify your KYC documents and signatures in real time basis through video calls. Additionally, it uses the latest AI driven face match technology which ensures customers’ identification and mitigates the time to get your account up and running. 

    Moreover, to open a savings account online in Bank of Maharashtra, all you need to do is to follow few steps and do Video KYC with your documents. The pre-requisites for V-CIP are:

    • Aadhar Card
    • Mobile number linked with Aadhar card
    • Image of signature on white paper (size up to 100 kb in .jpeg, .jpg format)
    • Image of original PAN card (in .jpg, .jpeg, .png format)
    • Device with good internet connectivity with front and back camera (optional)  

    Steps to open a savings account in Bank of Maharashtra’s through V-CIP (Watch Video) :

    1. Submitting Personal Details and Document Verification 

    This facility is for new customers. Click here and start by submitting your basic information and necessary documents online. Upload clear scans or photos of your proof of identity, proof of address and other required documents. 

    2. Schedule a Video Call

    You will be asked to schedule a ten-minute video call with the bank representative. This adds a personalized touch in the verification process. Keep your original documents ready before joining the video call for a smooth process.

    3. Interactive Verification 

    For a smooth video call interaction, it is advisable to connect the video call from a place with good signal strength. One may expect questions related to the submitted documents and personal details. You are required to display your original documents for added verification. 

    ATM Card is dispatched to the customer on the registered address. Once the account is opened, customer has to credit (amount) into his account to avoid minimum balance charges. Internet banking password and user id is immediately sent to the customer on the registered email ID. Further one can activate ATM Debit Card, Mobile banking, Internet Banking, WhatsApp banking and request for cheque book issuance digitally. 


    Disclaimer: This is a featured content 

