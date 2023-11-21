Under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann “Aam Aadmi Clinics” gets International recognition

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aam Aadmi Clinic has bagged the first award in the Global Health Supply Chain Summit held in Nairobi from November 14-16.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    As a global recognition to the stupendous efforts being made by Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for strengthening and transforming primary health care in the state, Aam Aadmi Clinics have bagged first award in Global Health Supply Chain Summit held in Nairobi from November 14-16.  

    Divulging the details, the Chief Minister said that the Department of Health and Family Welfare had received first prize for its submission titled “Strengthening last mile delivery of drugs: A case study from Punjab”. He said that 85 countries had participated in the conference and submissions from four countries including that from the Government of Punjab, India were selected for final presentation. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government showcased the success story of the Aam Admi clinics and how the Government of Punjab has exponentially increased the number of primary healthcare and delivered quality health services.

    The Chief Minister said that Punjab’s winning entry was presented with the rigor of science, super positioning of the problem statement, great clarity of solution and impact, innovative solutions, compelling case of how political will galvanized primary healthcare transformation, fostering collaboration with the private sector and clear articulation of reforms pathway. He said that the participating countries have evinced keen interest in visiting Punjab to see the Aam Admi Clinics and understand how 84 essential drugs and 40 plus diagnostics are being made available closer to households and without any cost to the patients. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the countries were also surprised to note that all the Aam Admi clinics are IT-enabled with end-to-end digitization of registration, doctor consultation, investigations, and prescriptions.

    Congratulating the people of the state, the Chief Minister said that this recognition has filled them with more humility and dedication to serve the people of the state. He said that more such concerted efforts will be made in the coming times to ensure that the people of the state are benefitted from such pro-people initiatives in a big way. Bhagwant Singh Mann also congratulated the Health department for this rare feat and expressed hope that they will continue to serve the people of state with missionary zeal.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
