The inspiring story of 'Josh' creator Vikas Shakya

Vikas Shakya's accomplishments extend beyond the modelling realm. From the fields of agriculture to setting the runway ablaze, Vikas Shakya's journey is nothing short of remarkable.

Vikas Shakya, an exceptional individual from the small city of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, India, has transcended his humble beginnings to become a renowned model, actor, Yogacharya, and influential figure. With his striking presence and contemporary approach, Vikas Shakya has not only set fashion trends but also utilized modern technology and marketing strategies to propel himself to new heights.

From the fields of agriculture to setting the runway ablaze, Vikas Shakya's journey is nothing short of remarkable. Despite limited resources, he fearlessly pursued his dreams, ultimately making a stunning entrance into the world of modelling in 2021. His talents and dedication were recognized when he emerged victorious in the Mr. India Icon Season 2 competition. Subsequently, he secured the Model of the Year Season 3 National title, presented by the renowned singer, actress, and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Himanshi Khurrana.

Vikas Shakya's accomplishments extend beyond the modelling realm. He was honoured with the CELEBRITY FACE OF BANARAS AWARD in 2022 and the Kashi Awadh Ratna Award in 2023, bestowed upon him by the well-known TV personality, Paridhi Sharma. While pursuing his Master's degree in Agriculture-Genetics and Plant Breeding, Vikas actively engaged in extracurricular activities during his high school and college years. His relentless pursuit of acquiring new skills and knowledge knows no bounds.

Vikas Shakya's aspirations extend beyond personal success. He possesses a strong desire to inspire and guide others, constantly striving to elevate himself and those around him.

As the popular JOSH creator, VICKY MAAHIR, with a dedicated following of 2.3 million, Vikas Shakya has been recognized as a JOSH Trendsetter at the prominent event, LIGHTSCAMERAJOSH. Through his social media presence, he shares fashion advice, styling tips, and captivating content, keeping his followers engaged.

Apart from his online presence, Vikas Shakya conducts live chats, utilizing his experiences to motivate young individuals and provide valuable guidance. He has also been sought after as a motivational speaker for various organizations.

Additionally, he has showcased his talents as a choreographer for numerous fashion shows, including Mr Miss. India Culture in Ayodhya Mahotsav 2022-2023, Mr Miss India Era season 1 and 2, and Mr Miss India Icon 2022. He has also served as a fashion industry consultant for aspiring models and conducted fashion workshops alongside renowned fashion stylist Bharat Gupta in Lucknow. In recognition of his skills, he was honoured with the Best Ramp Choreographer Award 2023 by Mallika-e-awadh.

Vikas Shakya remains grounded, firmly believing in the power of hard work and perseverance. He consistently advocates for these values, inspiring his followers to pursue their dreams. As a recipient of the Josh Trendsetter of the Year 2021 award, Vikas acknowledges the unwavering support of the Josh community, which not only provides him with a platform to connect with the world but also facilitates collaborations with brands.

To stay updated with Vikas Shakya's journey, you can follow him on Josh by visiting this link: [https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d240f8ec-84db-4b04-bd45-6c63677496ac]

Josh takes immense pride and joy in Vikas Shakya's achievements and is committed to supporting creators throughout their individual journeys.