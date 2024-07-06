The Best Mattress for Seniors in 2024: What Should You Look For?

Quality sleep is crucial for people of all ages, but it holds particular significance for seniors. While it’s true that many seniors tend to sleep fewer hours per night compared to younger adults, they require just as much, if not more, sleep than their younger counterparts.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5: As we enter our later years of life, quality sleep becomes increasingly important for overall health and well-being. However, many seniors struggle to get restful sleep because of various factors such as changes in sleep patterns, chronic pain, and medical conditions. According to the National Council on Aging, 30% of older adults reported getting less than the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

Most often, a senior citizen mattress can help promote sleep among older adults, enabling them to enjoy the luxury of restorative sleep that they once had in adulthood. That said, which is the best mattress for seniors in 2024? There are a plethora of options on the market, and choosing the right one can get overwhelming.

In this blog, we'll explore why seniors need quality sleep, the factors that can hinder their sleep, and how finding the right mattress can make all the difference. Let’s dive in:

Why Quality Sleep Matters for Seniors

Quality sleep is crucial for people of all ages, but it holds particular significance for seniors. While it’s true that many seniors tend to sleep fewer hours per night compared to younger adults, they require just as much, if not more, sleep than their younger counterparts.

For seniors, a good night's sleep can help improve memory, sharpen concentration, and lower the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and depression. Plus, it can improve immune function, promoting faster recovery from illness and injury. Lack of quality sleep, on the other hand, can interfere with their daily life and reduce their quality of life. It can also lead to many life-threatening conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and more.

Challenges to Senior Sleep

Sleep is incredibly important for older adults, but many seniors find it challenging to sleep peacefully and get the recommended seven to nine hours each night. Some common factors contributing to this include:

Changes in the Body’s Internal Clock

It's common for older adults to experience changes in the quality and duration of their sleep, often due to shifts in the body’s internal clock. This internal clock, located in a part of the brain called the hypothalamus, consists of about 20,000 cells known as the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN). The SCN controls 24-hour daily cycles called circadian rhythms, which influence when we get hungry, when our bodies release certain hormones, and when we feel sleepy or alert.

As we age, the SCN's function can deteriorate, disrupting circadian rhythms and affecting our sleep patterns. The SCN relies on information from our eyes, with light being one of the most powerful cues for maintaining these rhythms. Unfortunately, research shows that many older adults have insufficient exposure to daylight, averaging only around one hour each day. This lack of daylight exposure can be even more pronounced for those living in nursing homes or with Alzheimer’s disease.

Changes in Sleep Patterns

Ageing comes with its changes, and one of them is a shift in sleep patterns. As we journey through the golden years, it's common for seniors to notice changes like lighter sleep and more frequent awakenings during the night. The result? Sleep that feels fragmented, leading to a decreased overall duration of sleep.

Chronic Pain

Injuries from our younger years can often resurface to haunt us in old age. Sports injuries and conditions like arthritis and back pain can turn bedtime into a battleground, with seniors struggling to find a comfortable sleeping position amidst the discomfort. This results in disrupted sleep and waking up feeling unrested and sleep-deprived. A good mattress for older adults can be a good way to provide enhanced comfort and ensure a good night’s sleep.

Medical Conditions

Seniors may have accumulated a lifetime of wisdom, but along the way, they are also likely to collect a few pesky health conditions. From sleep apnea to restless leg syndrome and the occasional bout of insomnia, these medical hiccups can throw a wrench into even the best-laid bedtime plans. Because of existing medical conditions, sleep quality takes a hit, leaving seniors feeling like they're in a perpetual state of nighttime limbo.

Temperature Regulation

Seniors might relate when it comes to finding that 'just right' temperature for sleep. With age, the body's ability to regulate temperature can deteriorate—fluctuating between feeling too hot and too cold, with rarely a moment of balance. It's like trying to snuggle up under the covers only to kick them off moments later in a desperate attempt to cool down.

The Role of the Right Mattress for Older People

While older adults have their challenges when it comes to sleeping, choosing the right mattress can help improve their sleep quality and overall well-being. A supportive and comfortable senior citizen mattress can alleviate pressure points, reduce pain, and promote proper spinal alignment. Here are some key factors to consider when selecting a mattress for seniors:

Take Support Needs into Account

Every senior has unique comfort and support requirements. While these needs vary, some essentials remain constant: pressure point relief and spinal support. Look for the best mattresses in India that offer excellent contouring support, such as those made with Nexa foam. These materials conform to the body’s shape, providing targeted support and alleviating pressure points.

Check the Firmness

Firmness is a key factor that directly affects comfort and support. Some seniors may prefer a softer mattress for enhanced pressure relief, while others might need a firmer surface for proper spinal alignment. It's important to test different firmness levels to find the most comfortable option that meets individual needs. Remember, a senior citizen mattress that is too soft or too firm can lead to discomfort and poor sleep quality.

Consider Pain Relief Options

For seniors dealing with joint pain or pressure points, choosing a mattress with specialised pain relief features is crucial. Look for options with Nexa foam, memory foam, or gel-infused layers, which are designed to provide pressure relief and reduce discomfort. These materials help distribute weight evenly and minimise the impact on sensitive areas.

Consider Additional features

When selecting a mattress for older people, consider additional features that can enhance sleep quality. If sharing the bed with a partner, motion isolation technology is essential to reduce disruptions caused by movement. Other useful features to look for include orthopaedic support, which can provide extra reinforcement for the spine and joints, ensuring a restful night’s sleep.

Opt for a Breathable Mattress

Temperature regulation is vital for a comfortable sleep environment. Choose a mattress with breathable materials and temperature-regulating features, such as those that come with Sleepwell Nexa mattress, that maintain airflow. This helps prevent overheating and promotes a cooler, more comfortable sleep.

Prioritise Quality

A mattress for older people is a significant investment, so it's important to select one made from high-quality, durable materials. The best mattress for seniors will withstand wear and tear, providing long-lasting comfort and support. Nexa Pro Comfort by Sleepowell, for example, offers exceptional quality and durability without breaking the bank.

Ensure Safety

For seniors with allergies or sensitivities, consider mattresses with hypoallergenic technology to prevent allergic reactions. Additionally, ensure that the mattress is free from harmful chemicals and emissions, contributing to a healthier sleep environment. Sleepwell, the best mattress brand in India, equips its every mattress with antimicrobial technology called Neem Freshe to keep allergens and dust mites at bay for sleepers.

Check the Warranty and Return Policy

A generous warranty and flexible return policy can provide peace of mind. Look for the best mattresses in India that offer a trial period of at least two months, allowing ample time to determine if the mattress meets your expectations. A good warranty and return policy make it easier to exchange or return the mattress if it doesn't suit your needs.

Conclusion

Quality sleep is essential for seniors to maintain their health and overall quality of life. By understanding the factors that can hinder sleep as we age and investing in the right mattress for seniors, you can take proactive steps to improve their sleep quality and enable them to enjoy restful nights once again. With a supportive and comfortable mattress tailored to their specific needs, seniors can wake up feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to tackle the day’s challenges.



Disclaimer: This is a featured content

Latest Videos