Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sugandhim Launches "Floral Balms" for Natural Relaxation and Pain Relief

    The relaxing extracts of lavender and the aromatic benefits of Jasmine make the floral balm  a great multipurpose formulation.

    Sugandhim Launches "Floral Balms" for Natural Relaxation and Pain Relief
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

    Sugandhim, a brand specialising in Ayurvedic formulations and sustainable self-care, recently launched its new product, Floral Balms.  Floral Balms are a natural way of relaxing and curing people suffering from aches and pains in their bodies. Sugandhim Floral Balm is an Ayurvedic product created with natural floral extracts of Jasmine and Lavender. 

    The relaxing extracts of lavender and the aromatic benefits of Jasmine make the floral balm  a great multipurpose formulation. Floral balm offers multiple benefits to the body and senses. The balm protects the skin barrier and maintains moisture to give a slight cooling sensation. They are made of natural products, camphor and mint extracts. The camphor and mint relieve pain and relax muscles. The two natural ingredients work together to reduce pain and swelling near the joints. The floral balm also has eucalyptus oil, which eases pain and has anti-inflammatory effects. 

    The floral extracts of lavender and Jasmine make this balm great as a starter for an aroma diffuser. The floral balm gives a subtle fragrance that relaxes the mind and naturally induces sleep. Because of its anti-inflammatory and anti-stress benefits, it is great for use after a long day. It helps people sleep better and wake up without any pain. The balm treats sore muscles and joint pain effectively. Because of the camphor, pudina, and eucalyptus oil, the balm is great for nasal steaming and decongestion of air pathways. The newly launched balm is a multipurpose balm that works well for body and mind relaxation. The balm is beautifully formulated with all-natural ingredients and is skin-safe.

    About Company

    Sugandhim is a company that specialises in Ayurvedic formulations and sustainable self-
    care. The company puts forth ancient self-care rituals from India and works with many floral distillates and essential oils. The brand started in 2002 and believes in making clean and skin-safe self-care products for its users. Affordable Ayurvedic Aromatherapy is what it aims to bring to people all around the world. The company has 300-plus products made with the core principles of Ayurveda and organic ingredients. The company aims to spread the fragrance of Ayurveda everywhere.

     Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 6:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salary Increases for Female Graduates

    Salary Increases for Female Graduates

    Press Release: BPL Expands with Cutting-Edge PCB Facility in Bangalore

    Press Release: BPL Expands with Cutting-Edge PCB Facility in Bangalore

    Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a leading plastic surgeon in India, busts myths around breast lift procedures with relevant facts

    Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a leading plastic surgeon busts myths with facts regarding breast lift procedures

    Hamster AC is making waves in the air conditioning industry in India.

    Hamster AC is making waves in the air conditioning industry in India.

    Ready in a Wrap: Tips for Choosing a Ready To Wear Saree

    Ready in a Wrap: Tips for Choosing a Ready To Wear Saree

    Recent Stories

    List of top 10 hottest places in India today gcw

    List of top 10 hottest places in India

    India successfully tests RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI off Odisha coast snt

    India successfully tests RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI off Odisha coast

    I am one among thousands of actors..', Mammootty says people won't remember him after he's gone; Read on ATG

    'I am one among thousands of actors..', Mammootty says people won't remember him after he's gone; Read on

    Salary Increases for Female Graduates

    Salary Increases for Female Graduates

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER: 57 minors, including disabled people, rescued from slaughterhouse after NCPCR raid (WATCH) snt

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER: 57 minors, including disabled people, rescued from slaughterhouse after NCPCR raid (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon