Sugandhim Launches "Floral Balms" for Natural Relaxation and Pain Relief

Sugandhim, a brand specialising in Ayurvedic formulations and sustainable self-care, recently launched its new product, Floral Balms. Floral Balms are a natural way of relaxing and curing people suffering from aches and pains in their bodies. Sugandhim Floral Balm is an Ayurvedic product created with natural floral extracts of Jasmine and Lavender.

The relaxing extracts of lavender and the aromatic benefits of Jasmine make the floral balm a great multipurpose formulation. Floral balm offers multiple benefits to the body and senses. The balm protects the skin barrier and maintains moisture to give a slight cooling sensation. They are made of natural products, camphor and mint extracts. The camphor and mint relieve pain and relax muscles. The two natural ingredients work together to reduce pain and swelling near the joints. The floral balm also has eucalyptus oil, which eases pain and has anti-inflammatory effects.

The floral extracts of lavender and Jasmine make this balm great as a starter for an aroma diffuser. The floral balm gives a subtle fragrance that relaxes the mind and naturally induces sleep. Because of its anti-inflammatory and anti-stress benefits, it is great for use after a long day. It helps people sleep better and wake up without any pain. The balm treats sore muscles and joint pain effectively. Because of the camphor, pudina, and eucalyptus oil, the balm is great for nasal steaming and decongestion of air pathways. The newly launched balm is a multipurpose balm that works well for body and mind relaxation. The balm is beautifully formulated with all-natural ingredients and is skin-safe.

About Company

Sugandhim is a company that specialises in Ayurvedic formulations and sustainable self-

care. The company puts forth ancient self-care rituals from India and works with many floral distillates and essential oils. The brand started in 2002 and believes in making clean and skin-safe self-care products for its users. Affordable Ayurvedic Aromatherapy is what it aims to bring to people all around the world. The company has 300-plus products made with the core principles of Ayurveda and organic ingredients. The company aims to spread the fragrance of Ayurveda everywhere.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content

Latest Videos