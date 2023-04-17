State government will work for welfare of all sections of the society through Panch Kranti – CM Shri Chouhan

Separate boards will be formed for the welfare of all the backward castes of the society. CM Shri Chouhan attends grand Ambedkar Mahakumbh held in Gwalior. Union Ministers Shri Tomar and Shri Scindia also participated. Chief Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated the hostel buildings worth Rs 61 crore 33 lakh.

Directorate of Public Relations Government of Madhya Pradesh News

Bhopal, April 16, 2023: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at “Ambedkar Mahakumbh” in Gwalior that on this auspicious occasion we have come to talk about “Panch Kranti” for the development of the state and welfare of all sections of the society. Panch Kranti includes revolution of education, revolution of employment, revolution of housing i.e. land for living and revolution of respect of all classes. He made announcements to provide land for setting-up Baba Saheb Ambedkar Dham and Institute in Gwalior and to form separate boards for all backward sub-castes for the purpose of welfare of all sections of the society.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Baba Saheb had said that if you are educated, you will progress. With this feeling, the state government has opened schools like Shramodaya Vidyalaya and Gyanodaya under the revolution of education. Hostels have been established. Along with this, if the hostel is not available for any child, then the government is also paying the rent of the room. The government is also paying the fees for courses like medical and engineering along with studying in abroad. Now medical and engineering studies have been started in Hindi also in the state. The arrangement of hostels is being improved in the Kayakalp Abhiyan.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the second revolution is going on in the state in the form of employment revolution. Government recruitment process is going on for one lakh 24 thousand posts in the state. Loan-subsidy of one lakh to 50 lakh is being provided to the Scheduled Caste youths under the Sant Ravidas Self-Employment Scheme and Rs 10,000 to one lakh under the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Economic Welfare Scheme. Apart from teaching the work of different industrial sectors to the educated children, an honorarium of Rs. 8,000 per month to each child is being given. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the third revolution in Madhya Pradesh is housing, that is, land for living. Land and housing are being arranged for the poor persons to live. Under the Mukhya Mantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojana, every poor family is being given a plot of land for living.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that empowerment of sisters is the fourth revolution in the state. Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, Sambal Yojana, reservation for women in panchayat elections, reservation in recruitment of teachers and police, exemption in registry stamp fee and now Ladli Bahna Yojana have brought a massive change in the lives of sisters. Her respect in the society has been boosted and she is becoming empowered and self-reliant. Under the Ladli Bahna Yojana, from June 10, one thousand rupees will be deposited in the accounts of sisters.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the fifth revolution in the state is a revolution of respect for all. Social revolution is going on in the state for the respect and progress of every section of the society. He announced that boards of all backward sub-castes would be formed for the welfare of all sections of the society. President, Vice Presidentand members will be appointed in every board, who will find out the problems of their respective societies and inform about them. On this basis, new schemes will be made for the welfare of all sections. He said that welfare of all classes and social harmony is the basic mantra of our development.



Development of places associated with Baba Saheb's life as Panch-Teerth

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is developing Baba Saheb Dr.

Bhimrao Ambedkar's birthplace, education-place, place where he made Constitution, initiation-place and place of last rites as Panch-teerth. Along with this, all these have also been included in the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana. Dharamshala will be constructed on three and a half acres of land to provide facilities to the followers of Baba Saheb in Mhow. The purpose of all these works is that we should remember Baba Saheb's life and public welfare works and bless our lives by following the ideals conveyed by him.

A grand temple of Sant Ravidas ji will be constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crores

The Chief Minister said that the state government has decided to construct Sant Ravidas temple at Sagar at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The life sketch of Saint Shiromani Ravidas will be outlined in the temple, so that it can be a source of inspiration for all. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called upon every village to worship the bricks to be used for theconstruction of Sant Ravidas ji’s temple and take out yatras in every village before sending these bricks to the temple site in Sagar.

State government will now pay the fees for children of families with an income of Rs 8 lakhs

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at the Ambedkar Mahakumbh that the government is paying the fees for higher education like medical, engineering, law and IIM for the children of economically weaker families. Firstly, the maximum annual family income limit has been increased from Rs.6 lakh to Rs.8 lakh.

20 percent land in industrial areas for Schedule Caste entrepreneurs

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that under its industrial policy, the state government has reserved 20 percent land in industrial areas for Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs to set up industries.

Anjali virtually thanked Chief Minister Shri Chouhan from America

Sushri Anjali Gehlot, a Scheduled Caste student from Gwalior, who is working on a prestigious position in America, with the financial assistance of Rs 77 lakh provided by the state government as a scholarship for studying Master of Science in abroad expressed her gratitude virtually to the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan while participating in the Ambedkar Mahakumbh. Sushri Anjali is working in Caterpillar Company in USA on a package of Rs.1.20 crore. Similarly, Shri Saurabh Chaurasia, a second year MBBS student studying at G R Medical College, Gwalior with post matric scholarship, also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the stage. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called Scheduled Caste student Shri Chaurasia to him and extended his best wishes. Every year the state government is paying more than Rs one lakh as fees to Saurabh Chaurasia. Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was a living inspiration. His thoughts are relevant even today and will remain so for centuries. Baba Saheb has given the Constitution to India, therefore the world respects him. Union Minister Shri Tomar expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for organising “Ambedkar Mahakumbh” in Gwalior to take forward the thoughts of Baba Saheb. He said that CM Shri Chouhan has taken a commendable initiative to include five places related to Baba Saheb's entire life from his birth under the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana. Union Minister Shri Tomar said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and CM Shri Chouhan are taking forward the ideas of Babasaheb with the intention of ensuring social justice to all in the country. The Central and State Governments are working for the welfare of all sections of the society including Scheduled Castes.

Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar made such a Constitution, which established India's identity as the mother of democracy in the world. It is because of the Constitution that on the one hand India is emerging as an economic power and on the other hand as a spiritual power. He said that Baba Saheb gave rights not only to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes but also to women through the Constitution. Union Minister Shri Scindia said that on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, everyone should take a resolution that they will build a developed Madhya Pradesh and India by following the path shown by Baba Saheb. He said that under

the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi and CM Shri Chouhan, the central and state governments have developed Baba Saheb's birthplace Mhow as a pilgrimage similar to pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Ujjain etc. Shri Scindia also mentioned the schemes being run by the state government for the welfare of scheduled castes.

Member of Parliament Shri V D Sharma said that Baba Saheb did the work of binding the country in one thread through the Constitution. With this spirit of the Constitution, Prime Minister Shri Modi is working on the concept of “Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas” for the progress of the country. It is a matter of happiness that the state government has included Panchteerth i.e. 5 places associated with the life of Baba Saheb in the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana.

District in-charge and Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat said that the state government is working for the welfare of all sections of the society including Scheduled Castes by following the path shown by Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar. The government is running more than 2 thousand hostels along with paying the fees for the education of the children of scheduled caste and economically weaker families.

Scheduled Castes Welfare and Tribal Affairs Minister Smt. Meena Singh, in her welcome address, outlined the schemes run by the state government for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. District Panchayat Gwalior President Smt. Durgesh Kunwar Singh Jatav proposed vote of thanks. She expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for announcing to provide of place for establishing an institute in the name of Baba Saheb in Gwalior. Member of Parliament Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, National President of Scheduled Caste Morcha and former Minister Shri Lal Singh Arya and State President of Scheduled Caste Morcha and Shri Keshav Singh Jatav also addressed the programme.



Dedication of development works, foundation laying and release of Mitra portal

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and other guests visited the picture gallery and exhibition focused on the life of Babasaheb at the venue. The programme began with the felicitation of saints, garlanding Baba Saheb’s picture, lighting lamps and kanya pujan. Apart from this, the dedication and bhoomi-pujan of boys and girls hostel buildings worth was done with a single click approximately Rs 61 crore 43 lakh in different districts of the state including Gwalior. The Chief Minister also released ‘Mitra Portal’ for redressal of the grievances of scheduled caste and Schedule Tribe students and distributed benefits to the beneficiaries under Post Matric Scholarship Scheme, Sant Ravidas Self-Employment Scheme and Chief Minister’s Scheduled Caste Special Project.

Among those who were present were Finance Minister Shri Jagdish Deora, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Co-operation Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadauria and Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing ( Independent Charge) Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Minister of State Shri OPS Bhadauria, Shri Brijendra Singh Yadav and Shri Suresh Dhakad, along with other ministers of the state government, public representatives and a large number of women and citizens.