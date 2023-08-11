Southern Sojourns: Top Savaari Picks for Epic Road Trips in South India

South India, where nature's splendour meets a rich tapestry of culture and tradition, invites you to embark on a road trip like no other.

South India, where nature's splendour meets a rich tapestry of culture and tradition, invites you to embark on a road trip like no other. It's not just the road trip to the final destinations that's significant, but rather the pit stops along the way that truly matters. Whether it's sampling delicious South Indian cuisine at a roadside dhaba or soaking in the scenic vistas that appear with every twist and turn, the experiences that await at these stops are the heart and soul of the journey.

With an impressive 17-year-long journey in the road trip industry, Savaari car rentals have become synonymous with unforgettable road trip experiences. Crafting moments that last a lifetime, Savaari has explored countless routes across the scenic landscapes of South India. But among all the journeys they have undertaken, five particular routes stand out as Savaari's top picks, and here's why they should be on every traveller's list.

1. Chennai to Kodaikanal (via Tiruchirapalli)

Savaari's top-picked road trip from Chennai to Kodaikanal via Tiruchirapalli offers an unparalleled blend of South India's cultural richness, diverse landscapes, and historical exploration. The journey begins at the cultural hub of South India, Chennai. The roadsides are lined with views that transition from urban landscapes to scenes of timeless beauty. As the journey moves towards Kodaikanal, you will find yourself exploring several pitstops like Mahabalipuram, Chidambaram, Karaikudi, Madurai and Trichy. The final stretch towards Kodaikanal presents a magical transformation in the landscape. The gentle turns and the picturesque landscapes ensure that every mile of this road trip is an unforgettable experience.

Best Time to Visit: October to March

Duration: 16 hours

Offbeat pitstops:

Visit the Kadumbadi village in Mahabalipuram for a taste of rural life and buy stone sculptures and miniature monolithic rock-cut carvings.

Explore the serene Pichavaram Mangrove Forests at Chidambaram and discover nature at the Pichavaram backwaters.

Enjoy lip-smacking Chettinad delicacies like 'Idiyappam', 'Paal Payasam', 'Chicken Chettinad' and 'Palkatti Chettinadu' at Indrani Mess at Karaikudi.

See artisans at work at Vilachery Pottery Village in Madurai and relish a refreshing glass of Jigarthanda at roadside stalls.

Visit the Grand Anaicut Canal in Trichy, an extensive network of canals providing a glimpse into the agricultural life of the region.

2. Bandipur to Periyar (via Coimbatore and Kodaikanal)

Embarking on a wildlife-themed road trip from Bandipur to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is a journey that promises to captivate every nature lover. The trip commences at Bandipur, renowned for its abundant wildlife and dense forests. The thrill of this road trip begins with the possibility of spotting majestic tigers from the safety of your vehicle, as the park's well-maintained roads wind through the natural habitat of these incredible creatures.

As you continue towards Periyar, the roads take you through a blend of wild terrain and cultivated lands of Masinagudi, Ooty, Mettupalayam, Coimbatore and Pollachi. The final leg of the road trip takes you to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, where the spice-scented air welcomes you.

Best Time to Visit: September to May

Duration: 13 hours

Offbeat pitstops:

Enjoy jeep safaris, and wildlife exploration at Masinagudi and visit the Maravakandy Dam to spot tigers and elephants.

Visit the Toda Village in Ooty where you will learn about the once glorified tribe of the hills and how much they contributed to making Ooty what it is today.

Explore the Nilgiri Mountain Railway Museum in Mettupalayam and get fascinated by its grand history and fascinating locomotive models.

Visit Velliangiri Hills, a lesser-known hill station in Coimbatore that boasts lush green forests, tranquil waterfalls, and breathtaking destinations like the Adiyogi Shiva idol and the Velliangiri temple.

Experience jungle and elephant safaris in Anamalai forests in Pollachi and opt for a farm stay or wellness retreat in this agro-tourism and eco-tourism hub.

3. Bangalore to Ooty (via Mysuru)

Starting from the bustling tech city of Bangalore, a road trip to Ooty unfolds an exciting journey filled with contrasts. The road to Ooty takes you through Kanakapura and Mandya, providing glimpses of rural life and scenic beauty. Mysore, the royal city, bridges the urban and the natural, offering a rich cultural experience with its grand palaces. The final stretch to Ooty is a winding journey through lush mountains and tea gardens.

Best Time to Visit: October to June

Duration: 8 hours

Offbeat pitstops:

Visit the Pyramid Valley in Kanakapura, a huge pyramid-shaped structure in the middle of pristine nature.

Go birdwatching in the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Mandya, home to approximately 170 species of birds.

Explore the Melody World Wax Museum in Mysore and take pictures with 110 life-size wax statues clothed in traditional attire.

Explore Mudumalai National Park, where the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperer" was shot. Here, you can enjoy a safari that will take you through the dense forests filled with elephants, tigers, deer, and more.

4. Kochi to Varkala (via Alleppey and Kollam)

Embarking on a road trip from Kochi to Varkala via Alleppey and Kollam unveils Kerala's coastal splendour. Start in Kochi, with historical Fort Kochi and the scenic Marine Drive. Cruise along the well-paved roads, letting the coastal beauty unfold. Alleppey offers tranquil backwaters, while Kollam's beaches add natural elegance to your drive. Reaching Varkala, the cliff-side beach and Janardanaswamy Temple provide an idyllic ending.

Distance: 166 km

Best Time to Visit: November to February

Duration: 5 hours

Offbeat pitstops:

Make your experience more authentic in Alleppey by staying in a houseboat surrounded by coconut groves and paddy fields.

While in Kollam, explore the secluded Paravur Backwaters, and shop for cashews and spices.

Visit the Thani View Point, a hidden gem with backwaters and a beautiful beach view, perfect for stargazing.



5. Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley (via Simhachalam)

The road trip from Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley is a journey that bridges urban vibrance with the serene beauty of rural India. Here, the essence of rural tourism comes alive through interactions with local tribes. The Araku Tribal Museum and coffee plantations offer a glimpse into the traditional lifestyle, while Borra Caves add a natural wonder. This road trip uniquely captures the diverse beauty of Andhra Pradesh, making it a perfect route to experience India's rural heritage.

Distance: 117 km

Best Time to Visit: December to February

Duration: 3 hours

Offbeat pitstops:

While in Simhachalam, explore the majestic Simhachala Hill Range, and climb the 1000+ steps to the sacred Simhachalam Temple.

Aaha Food Court is a must-stop for travellers seeking authentic Andhra cuisine. The biryani and Badham milkshakes are not to be missed as you fuel up for the road trip.

Visit the 400-year-old Ananthagiri Temple in Ananthagiri built by the Nawab of Hyderabad.

A South India road trip culminates in a tapestry of unforgettable memories. With the comfort and convenience of booking a Savaari, the landscapes, culture, and flavours of South India are yours to explore from your backseat. As you conclude this beautiful journey, you'll carry with you not just photographs but a piece of the land's soul, resonating with its grace, diversity, and timeless charm.

