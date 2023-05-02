Shop Smarter with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card: Here's How to Apply Online

With a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can finance purchases of all kinds. The option for paying in EMIs eliminates the financial burden of a one-time payment purchase. You can use the card to buy various products like electronics, furniture, appliances, lifestyle, and more.

Before you apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card online, it is important to know the eligibility. Understanding the eligibility for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card will help you improve your chances of approval and get access to the card as soon as possible.

Moreover, this card is available for both salaried and self-employed individuals. Read on to learn the eligibility criteria and how to apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card online.

What is the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card?

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a financing tool that helps you pay for big-ticket purchases in manageable EMIs. With it, you can enjoy a pre-approved limit that can go up to ₹2 Lakhs.

A pre-approved limit like this allows you to buy your favourite products and services on EMI without straining your finances. The card allows you to enjoy the convenience of EMI financing for a diverse selection of products and services. Moreover, the EMI options are available across a vast network of online and offline stores across India.

Eligibility Criteria and Document Required for a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

In order to enjoy the benefits of the EMI card, you need to meet the parameters of eligibility for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Listed below are the eligibility parameters you need to meet.

Eligibility Criteria

1. Age: You must be above 21 and under 60 years

2. Credit score: You must have a good credit score, 720 or above

3. Income: You must meet the minimum income criteria for different cities

4. Employment type: You must be salaried or self-employed with a stable income

Documents Required

These are the mandatory documents you need to submit when you apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card online or offline.

KYC Documents:

Aadhar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Driving Licence

Any other government-issued identity proof

Income Proof:

Salary slips (for salaried individuals)

Income Tax Returns (ITRs)

Bank statements (for self-employed individuals)

Business proof (for self-employed individuals)

How to Apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Applying for this card is simple, and you can choose either an online or offline option. Given below is a step guide on how to apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card online and offline.

The Process to Apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card Online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bajaj Markets

Step 2: Go to the Insta EMI Card tab

Step 3: Click the "Apply Now" button

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Review the application form and click the "Submit" button

Step 7: Pay the joining fee to complete the application

The Process to Apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card Offline:

Step 1: Visit the nearest partner store

Step 2: Finalise the product you want

Step 3: Ask the representative about payments options

Step 4: Choose the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card option and check your eligibility

Step 5: Complete the application with the help of the representative

Step 6: Submit the necessary documents

Once your application is approved, you will receive the card details on your contact information. You can download the app or visit the customer portal to manage your card and purchases.

Benefits of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

The EMI card offers a host of perks and benefits that you can enjoy to make your purchases affordable. Here are some of the top benefits you can enjoy:



No Cost EMI: You can avail the No Cost EMI option on various products and pay for your purchases in easy instalments without incurring additional interest or fees.

Flexible Tenure: The card offers flexible repayment tenure options ranging up to 24 months, allowing you to choose a convenient tenure.

Wide Network: You can use the card to purchase across a vast network of more than 1 Lakh partner stores across India.

Pre-Approved Limit: The card comes with a pre-approved limit of up to ₹2 Lakhs, allowing you to buy products or avail services from leading partners.

Digital Card: The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is an online tool, allowing you to make contactless payments with just a few taps.



If you meet the necessary parameters of eligibility for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card, apply online or offline to start enjoying the benefits. By doing so, you can also take advantage of No Cost EMIs for a period of up to 24 months on a variety of products.

Following the outlined steps, you can quickly and easily complete the online verification and application process. Moreover, you can even use the digital app/ browser to manage your purchases easily.

