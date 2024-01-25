Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Redefining Homeownership: Bank of Maharashtra's Maha Super Housing Loan at a Stellar 8.35% P.A.

    XX January 2024: Bank of Maharashtra, a leading public sector bank in the country, presents the Maha Super Housing Loan Scheme, with an attractive low interest rate of 8.35% per annum.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    XX January 2024: Bank of Maharashtra, a leading public sector bank in the country, presents the Maha Super Housing Loan Scheme, with an attractive low interest rate of 8.35% per annum. This housing loan scheme's interest rate caters to a wide range of individual needs, including financial solutions for the construction of new or existing houses, extensions, the purchase of plots under construction, and even alterations to existing properties for new standalone borrowers. Interested individuals can enroll in the scheme by visiting the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra's Maha Super Housing Loan Scheme.
     

    Highlights of the Maha Super Housing Loan Scheme:

    • Lowest Interest Rate: The low interest rate of the Maha Super Housing Loan Scheme ensures that borrowers get no financial burden. This means that you can save a considerable amount of money on interest payments over the loan tenure
    • Zero Processing Fee: With a customer-centric approach, Bank of Maharashtra is offering zero processing fees, providing homeowners with a cost-effective home finance solution
    • Effortless Application Process: Aspiring homeowners can complete the easy online application procedure at their convenience. The online application process for this home loan eliminates the need for frequent physical visits to a bank branch. It is required only at the time of sanction/disbursements.
    • Exceptional savings: It ensures significant savings for borrowers throughout the loan tenure, allowing them to allocate their resources more efficiently.

    Seamless Homeownership with The Maha Super Housing Loan Scheme 

    The Maha Super Housing Loan Scheme stands out with its USPs. One of them includes providing the lowest EMI options for home loans, with a focus on ensuring affordability in repayment. Beyond this, the scheme offers a substantial amount of home loans for homeowners, which contributes to financial security. Additionally, the scheme boasts of no hidden charges, providing borrowers with peace of mind. As per the user-friendly policies, the scheme does not impose penalties for prepayments, allowing borrowers flexible repayment options. Furthermore, the Maha Super home loan disbursement process is simplified, which ensures an easy and smooth experience for individuals seeking the most favorable home loan offers.
     

    Exclusive Concessions:

    • Extends a  0.05% concession to women and defense personnel who will apply for the loan
    • Maximum tenure is up to 30 years, or 75 years of age, providing greater repayment flexibility
    • Concessions in ROI for housing loan borrowers in car loans and education loans, providing overall financial benefits

    With its low interest rate, zero processing fees, variety of loan options, and user-friendly features, this scheme allows individuals to acknowledge their home-buying goals without costing a fortune. Whether someone is buying, building, or renovating their home, the Maha Super Housing Loan Scheme is the right choice for them. The home loan scheme offers an affordable and secure path towards a better future. With the scheme helping individuals achieve their dream of owning a home, the bank will continue to focus on the financial security of its customers.

    Bank of Maharashtra consistently excels not only in home loan services but also in the retail sector, demonstrating unwavering excellence. The bank emerges as a dependable and trustworthy partner for the diverse financial needs of individuals and businesses, owing to its commitment to financial security and a customer-centric approach. It symbolizes the bank’s stability and loyalty in the ever-evolving landscape of banking services. 

    To get more information, please visit: Bank of Maharashtra

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content 

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
