    Ready in a Wrap: Tips for Choosing a Ready To Wear Saree

    If you are someone who wants to add pre-stitched sarees to your wardrobe, then this blog is for you.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    Since time immemorial, sarees have been an irreplaceable wardrobe essential for women. However, with years passing by and fashion evolving every single day, today we see a wide variety of pre-stitched sarees that are making a place for themselves in the wardrobes of women. Why, you may ask? While there is an undeniable charm to traditional sarees, it also brings in the hassle of draping them. And to be very honest, there are many women, especially younger generations, who love to wear a saree but don’t want to go through the struggle of making the perfect pleats. After all, mastering the art of pleating is not everyone’s cup of tea, right? 

    To put an end to this dilemma, we have a dynamic ready to wear saree with us. These sarees are a perfect blend of chic, comfortable, and classy, which is why they are emerging as a favourite among women today.

    Choosing the Right Ready To Wear Saree

    If you are someone who wants to add pre-stitched sarees to your wardrobe, then this blog is for you. In this blog, we have mentioned the top tips which can help you in selecting the perfect ready to wear saree for yourself. Whether you are searching for a ready-to-wear saree for your farewell party or any festive occasion, by the end of this blog, you will be well-versed with tips to help you make the perfect choice. Without further ado, let’s get started with the tips quickly.

    Comfortable Fabric 

    This is the most important factor when buying any garment. Whether you are choosing a ready to wear saree or a dress for yourself, you should always be mindful of the fabric you are investing in. Make sure to pick a fabric that is soft and gentle on the body, and does not cause any irritation or discomfort. As you will be wearing the saree for prolonged hours, you might not want to wear something that does not give you a relaxed fit.

    Blouse 

    When buying pre-stitched sarees, you have to make sure that you are getting a blouse piece or a stitched blouse with them. Often, sellers only offer pre-stitched sarees without blouses. And most of the time, women struggle to find the perfect blouse to match it, and not to forget, that is also an added expense. You should pick a ready to wear saree with a stitched blouse, or at least a blouse piece that can be tailor-made as per your choice.

    Consider the Occasion

    If you are choosing ready-to-wear sarees for festive occasions, you should pick sarees that are embellished with delicate ornaments. For more casual events, you can choose printed, pre-stitched sarees. In essence, whenever you are buying a ready-to-wear saree for yourself, you should keep the event in mind for which you are purchasing the saree. 

    Length and Width 

    At times, ready-to-wear sarees are not as per not your body size. When you buy such sarees from online sellers, you might not be able to get them returned and you are left with sarees that are useless to anybody. We recommend that you not only keep the size chart in reference while shopping for the ready to wear saree but also buy from shopping platforms that offer easy returns and exchange policies.

    Conclusion

    The next time you are all set to shop for a ready to wear saree online, make sure to keep these tips handy. If you want to find the best ready-to-wear sarees for yourself, you can explore Indian ethnic fashion brands like Libas.in, which feature stunning saree designs. 

