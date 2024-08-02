Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan Government receives reigns of Primary Healthcare Centre in Nokha from Narsi Kularia

    This initiative is not only an achievement for local healthcare but also honors the memory of Sant Shri Dularam Kularia, whose legacy inspired the establishment of this facility.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    Bikaner: Making a major leap in improving the healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, inaugurated the newly built Sant Shri Dularam Kularia Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) in Moolwas village of Nokha block of Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Sunday, 28th July. It marks the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality in Rajasthan. 
     
    This initiative is not only an achievement for local healthcare but also honors the memory of Sant Shri Dularam Kularia, whose legacy inspired the establishment of this facility. Sant Shri Dularam Kularia is the father of Mr. Narsi Kularia, Managing Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Mumbai, and grandfather of Mr. Jagdish Kularia, Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Mumbai. The PHC, built in the memory of Sant Shri Dularam Kularia, celebrates the commitment of improving lives. The Narsi family, with the aim to serve society and promote communal welfare, officially handed over the PHC to the state government. The PHC has since proven to be a pillar of support for the community. Additionally, the objective of enhancing healthcare facilities had been started by Mr. Narsi Kularia in 2020, wherein, the founding bricks were laid as part of the CSR initiative with the effort to promote better healthcare in Seelwa. 
     
    The inauguration ceremony was marked with the presence of several dignified personalities, including the Chief Minister of Rajasthan-Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Law Minister-Arjun Meghwal, Union Tourism and Culture Minister-Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State Health Minister-Gajendra Singh Khimsar, and Food Supply Minister-Sumit Godara. Additionally, all these eminent figures praised the selfless initiative taken up by the Kularia family. 
     

    Union Minister of Tourism and Culture- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who had graced the event as a special guest, expressed his gratitude for the Narsi family in his native language, Marwari. He joyously stated, “I thank the Kularia family for investing the money in the right place and repaying the debt of the motherland. In addition to the healthcare center, the Narsi family has also designed the interior of the New Parliament Building and Bharat Mandapam. The Kularia family invests its earnings in social welfare without any hesitation." 
     
    In honor of the inauguration of the PHC, the industrialist and social worker, Mr. Narsi Kularia, proudly claimed that thousands of villagers from more than a dozen villages, including Charkra, Seelwa, Dawa, Tant, Kedli, and Badhda, will be able to avail advantages from the services provided by the center. Mr. Narsi Kularia is well known for his contributions to community welfare and has had a lasting impact on the region. 
     
    Furthermore, the Chief Minister showed his appreciation for Mr. Narsi Kularia by stating, "Service is considered the ultimate religion here. We imbibe the principle of 'Nar Seva Hi Narayan Seva'. We work with the feeling that if you serve a man, it will be equal to serving the Hindu god Narayan. The government will also give full support in such pious works." The Chief Minister has also promised to build a community healthcare center from this primary healthcare center. It is, therefore, evident that the Rajasthani government aims to build on the foundation that was previously established by the Kularia family. The agenda is to strengthen healthcare services across the state and uplift the local community. 
    Residents will be able to receive proper medical care and health support that will positively impact the community. They can benefit from the new facilities and services provided by the PHC. Built at the remarkable cost of Rs 15 crores, the healthcare center covers 12100 square yards. It comprises high-tech medical facilities and an operation theatre. Additionally, it has an X-ray, CBC facilities, a 24-hour pharmacy, and an OPD for first aid. Furthermore, the PHC provides 8 and 14 beds for men and women, respectively.
     
    One noteworthy characteristic of the healthcare center is its emphasis on sustainable development. It has a 50,000-liter rainwater harvesting tank for this purpose. It is designed to use water and support the center's operations in an eco-friendly manner. In addition to ensuring a reliable water supply, this green initiative also reduces the carbon footprint of PHC. 


     

