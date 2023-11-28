Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    People hail Punjab government for launching 'Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme'

    People from all walks of life today hailed the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for starting the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme for facilitating them to pay obeisance at sacred places across the country.

    First Published Nov 28, 2023

    Commending the Punjab government-led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for launching the 'Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme', many people especially elderly express gratitude, highlighting how this initiative will enable them to embark on pilgrimages that were previously financially challenging.

    Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Pandori village in Sangrur, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the Punjab government. She said that she would always be indebted to the government for this initiative and she would soon visit the religious places.

    Expressing her eagerness to become a part of the experience, Jasvir Kaur of Pandori village, said that it would be her first visit to Sri Hazur Sahib. She said that a sense of immense joy prevails in her village and family. We are grateful to the state government for this pious initiative.

    Sangrur resident, Manjit Kaur, expressed gratitude towards the Punjab government for launching the scheme as a free service on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. She thanked the Chief Minister for this significant and sacred initiative, enabling pilgrims to visit the holy Gurdwaras.

    Ranjit Singh from Sangrur city, who had arrived to go on the religious pilgrimage along with his family members, said it was a landmark initiative which would benefit people from all walks of life with fairness. He said that this scheme, one of the welfare schemes of the government at present, will get an overwhelming response.

    Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Jasvir Kaur, from Ghanaur village, said that her family and villager residents are filled with great fervour for launching this scheme on the auspicious occasion today. People are ascetic and thanked to the Punjab government.

    Stating that this scheme will serve as a catalyst for connecting the younger generation with 'Bani' and 'Naam Simran', Narinder Singh, a youth from the village of Bhasaur, said that he gained information about additional features of this travel scheme today and his journey will indeed be memorable.

    Amarjit Kaur from Ubhia village congratulated the Punjab government before boarding the bus to the railway station. She said that she is pleased to receive this honor at this stage of her life.

    Balbir Singh, an elder from Kaheru village, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for the respect and affection shown towards the elderly. He stressed that the government has fulfilled the hopes of the elderly, who were previously deprived of visiting religious places for various reasons.

