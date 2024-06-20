OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G: The New Monsoon-Ready Phone Taking Waterproof Tech To The Next Level

India's first monsoon-ready phone is here. #OPPOF27ProPlus5G is your perfect companion this rainy season with features like an IP69 waterproof rating, damage-proof 360° Armour Body, and Ultra Tough 3D Curved AMOLED Screen. #DareToFlaunt

In India’s competitive smartphone market, one brand that consistently outsmarts itself is OPPO. With each launch, the company introduces a new surprise, whether it’s a technological advancement or a popular feature.

This time around, OPPO is taking on the monsoon. The Indian monsoon is a highly anticipated weather phenomenon. However, a recent Cashify report revealed that in 2021 alone, India saw a 35% increase in smartphone repairs due to water damage during the monsoons. Another report by IIT indicated that about 30% of smartphones suffer some damage during the rainy season, affecting critical components like the motherboard, display, and battery.

OPPO’s latest offering, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, is a game-changer in waterproofing technology, capable of withstanding wet and slippery conditions. It is positioned as “India’s first super rugged monsoon-ready phone,” making it the first smartphone in India to boast such a reputation.

Equipped with the latest IP69 waterproof rating, a damage-proof 360° Armour Body, and an Ultra Tough 3D Curved AMOLED Screen, OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is a solid device. But does it have what it takes to be the champion it aspires to become? Here is all you should know about the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G.

Truly monsoon-proof technology



The standout feature that sets the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G apart from its competitors is its industry-leading water-resistance technology.

Rightfully labelled a monsoon-ready phone, this device features IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water resistance. The IP68 rating safeguards against dust and water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, while the enhanced IP66 and IP69 ratings shield against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, in addition to dust ingress.

The all-around waterproof smartphone comes with advanced specifications. It uses high-quality heat-resistant glue, a new waterproof circuit, and a silicone sealing ring to protect essential components. Special attention has been given to commonly exposed parts such as the screen, USB port, SIM card slot pinhole, microphone openings, bottom speaker, and earpiece speaker.

Durability champion

The 360° Armour Body ensures durability against drops and impacts, shielding from both internal and external forces. Each of the four corners is designed to connect the back cover with the body, minimizing the risk of separation and distortion during drops. The front casing of the motherboard employs AM03, a high-strength, high-thermal conductivity aluminum alloy, to secure key components. Additionally, the interior is filled with cushioning materials like sponges to enhance drop resistance and safeguard components during impacts.

OPPO has taken an extra step by subjecting it to rigorous testing. It has also passed MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 military standard testing, evaluated across five parameters Functional Shock, Transportation Shock, Fragility, Transit Drop, Crash Hazard Shock. In addition, this smartphone has also undergone over 150 ultra-strict reliability tests, exceeding industry standards, including 42,000 micro-drop tests. The device has also passed the Swiss SGS tests and obtained a Premium 5 Star Drop Resistance Overall Certification. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 technology for enhanced durability and scratch resistance.



Flaunty design with a touch of luxury

Despite some of the industry-first technical advancements, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G remains a sleek and lightweight phone. At just 7.89 mm thin, and weighing only 177 grams, it offers a comfortable grip. Its ergonomic 3D Curved Design enhances its aesthetic with seamless curves and rounded corners.

To enhance the luxurious feel, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G features the same high-quality elastic vegan leather used in the flagship model, along with a special siloxane coating to improve stain resistance, ensuring a premium and durable user experience.

Also, for the first time, the flagship Cosmos Ring Design has been integrated into the F series, imparting a timeless and elegant feel inspired by mechanical watches. This design resembles a high-end dial plate with layered patterns, enhancing the camera module's sophistication. The device is available in two stunning colours – the Dusk Pink colour reflects the vivid shades of a sunset sky, while Midnight Navy encapsulates the calm of the night sky, evoking the sea waves under moonlight.

Immersive display

Coming to the 6.7-inch ultra-durable 3D Curved display, it provides optimal eye comfort. The device boasts an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. With 5 advanced eye protection technologies, the screen provides a pleasant viewing experience in both bright daylight and low-light conditions. In addition, the 93% screen-to-body ratio offers an expansive viewing experience. In the audio department, the 300% Ultra Volume Mode is a delight, presenting an immersive audio-visual experience.

Also, don't forget about the Splash Touch Algorithm, which allows you to use the phone even when the screen is wet or your hands are damp.

Super-fast battery – 100% in 44 minutes!

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is loaded with a four-year durable battery. The large 5,000mAh battery features OPPO's proprietary 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash charge, which suits the demands of a fast-paced life. The device takes only 44 minutes to charge 100%, and in 20 minutes, the battery reaches 56%, keeping you always in action.



Take stunning portraits with the power of AI

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. Enhanced with advanced algorithms, it delivers stunning portraits at both 1X and 2X zoom. It also offers AI-driven solutions like Flash Snapshot for clearer images and excels in capturing high-quality portraits in low-light conditions. The front camera's AI Portrait Retouching ensures natural-looking, radiant selfies. Additionally, the AI Eraser allows you to remove unwanted passersby from shots, and the AI Smart Image Matting function simplifies post-processing, making image editing and sharing effortless.

Get things done fast with the agile processor

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 6nm process technology, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G enhances performance while reducing power consumption, offering smooth operation for both daily tasks and gaming. Moreover, with its 50-month fluency protection, you can rest easy knowing your phone will remain fast and responsive for years to come. It’s available in two versions – 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

ColorOS 14.0 – Innovation has a new name

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is loaded with ColorOS 14.0, which features a few innovative accessibility functions. One of the cool features is Aqua Dynamics. It redesigns common interactions into bubbles, capsules, and panels, presenting information fluidly and cohesively. File Dock allows for the instant collection and transfer of information from any app with a simple gesture. Users can drag and drop files, images, or text between apps and even share them across screens on different devices seamlessly.

Your friend during monsoon and beyond

The all-new OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is a complete package when it comes to a rugged phone with flaunt-worthy looks. It is designed with the monsoon in mind, and it effectively tackles the monsoon woes with its industry-first IP66, IP68, and IP69 waterproofing technology, innovative 360° Armour body, and Ultra Tough 3D Curved AMOLED display. If you love the monsoon but have a clumsy pair of hands when it comes to holding your phone in the wet season and are looking to upgrade to a device that offers all-round protection, look no further than the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G.

Price, offer, and availability

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is priced at INR 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 29,999 for 8GB+256GB. It will go on first sale starting today and will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, Mainline retail outlets and OPPO Store.



To make your purchase even more exciting, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G is available with attractive offers:

• To further reinforce the proposition of India’s super-rugged monsoon-ready smartphones, consumers can avail one-time screen replacement worth INR 999 for up to 180 days after purchase

• No-cost EMI is available for up to 6 months, and consumer loans for up to 9 months with leading partners like Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit Finance, IDFC First Bank, and HDB Financial Services without any down payment.

• Upgrade to the OPPO F27 Pro+ and receive an exchange bonus of INR 1000. Existing OPPO customers will get an additional loyalty bonus worth INR 1000.

• Get a flat 10% instant cashback on credit and debit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI cards, and ICICI Bank.

