Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka rejuvenates Telangana Congress with his walkathon

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been doing his walkathon for over 100 days and covering more than 1000 kms. He wanted Telangana Congress to be rejuvenated in the state. While Congress formed the new state of Telangana honoring the great movement for separate state in United Andhra Pradesh, few hijackers manipulated voters cleverly with their lies towards them. From past nine years, BRS leaders have been manipulating people and some opportunist leaders have changed their parties strenghtening BRS further.

Telangana Congress needed someone among their leaders to take a big step. A step that will rejuvenate them and rekindle the support of voters towards Congress. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana CLP leader, with the blessings of AICC leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi took this massive step of walkathon among different constituencies of Telangana state. Even Rahul Gandhi did his Bharat Jodo Yatra, recently against prevailing NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government.

Taking his inspiration, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka started his campaign through walkathon. Through this walkathon, he started growing closer to Telangana people. With his integrity, just like Rahul Gandhi, he asked people about their problems. He talked about their issues and identified solutions for them. He showcased to the voters how Congress leaders are close to them and honest towards them.

By making them understand how they are rooted and connected with them, he impressed them. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka won the trust of the people and built trust towards Congress among them. With his compassion, honesty and integrity, he rejuvenated even the dying spirits of cadre. Congress supporters and followers started understanding how Congress under leadership of able people like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka can bring real golden period to the state.

Supporters and followers, Congress senior leaders have come out with this walkathon into people. They have supported Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's effort whole-heartedly and people have identified the real leaders as well. They have understood how leaders mix with people and how others just use their sentiment and manipulate them. Well, experts are calling Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Yatra as successful as Bharat Joda Yatra in brining Congress, its lost connect among people.

