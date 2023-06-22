Making Home Buying Easy - Pulkit Vij, Owner of Kamal Associates

With over 20 years of experience and unbeatable expertise, as an Owner of Kamal Associates, Pulkit Vij has helped hundreds of families find their dream home.

Pulkit Vij, owner of Kamal Associates wants every client to find a beautiful home at a comfortable price!

The world of real estate is complex. Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. A supportive, knowledge partner can make this process much easier.

That's exactly what Pulkit Vij is aiming to provide with his real estate company, Kamal Associates.

With over 20 years of experience and unbeatable expertise, as an Owner of Kamal Associates, Pulkit Vij has helped hundreds of families find their dream home. According to his satisfied clients, his hard work and dedication to client welfare has made home buying and selling a breeze.

Vij took on his family business, but wasn't content to rest on his father's laurels. He wanted to have his own impact.

He took Kamal Associates from a relatively small real estate company to a multi-city enterprise.

In the process, he has had a big impact on the housing market in Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, and Dwarka Mor.

But Vij isn't content with just that. His passion for real estate and helping people find their dream home hasn't abated one bit.

He wants to go pan India, setting up branches of Kamal Associates in other cities as well. He also wants to expand the scope of his company, hiring more people and offering more nuanced services to his clients.

Focus on Value

If there's one thing driving a push towards this expansion, it is the focus on value. Pulkit Vij aims to help people find their dream home without breaking the bank.

He trains his team to listen to their clients and their unique needs.

Kamal Associates claims to focus on a client's happiness and contentment.

If the client pays lakhs of rupees for a home, he wants a home that offers both shelter and comfort. He wants a home that justifies the price he paid and the hard-earned money he spent.

That's exactly what Kamal Associates aims to achieve. Vij believes his company's 20 years of experience will come in handy here.

He believes his passion comes through in his every action. Vij is certain that when clients see just how committed he is, they know they're in good hands.

Pulkit Vij is a man of passion and drive. He has invested thoroughly in his company and expanded it beyond his father's imagings.

He lives up to his company's tagline - "Hum banate hain apke supnon ka ghar" to the fullest extent.

What Does Kamal Associates Do?

Kamal Associates and Pulkit Vij want to provide comprehensive real estate services. They also want to focus on affordability. Their properties are pocket-friendly without any compromise in quality. Vij wants clients to buy a home without worrying about physical damage or common issues like improper waterproofing, bad construction, and more.

Kamal Associates also helps clients find a loan to finance your dream home. Everyone knows how stressful the loan application process can be. Vij believes experts from Kamal will help ease that burden quite a bit.

Pulkit Vij also has a strong social media presence with thousands of followers. He posts content on different kinds of properties in his company’s database. He promotes beautiful properties and even conducts short walk-throughs of the homes available.

This is what Vij means by 100% end-to-end service. The real estate pro's dream is to provide a wide range of services under one roof.

Owner of Kamal Associates - Pulkit Vij’s Beliefs

Pulkit Vij understands just how important homeownership is to Indians. It is one of life’s ultimate goals for most young families today. Unfortunately, home prices keep increasing and people think now isn’t the right time to invest in real estate.

Pulkit believes timing doesn’t matter as much as most people think it does.

He thinks everyone has the right to find a beautiful home when they need one. He cautions against waiting for the right time because the right time may never come.

The experts at Kamal Associates aim to help people find a property that fits their budget.

And Vij has done this before. He sells 500-700 properties every year. This kind of track record isn’t easy, especially in today’s market. Many of today’s youth are shifting towards rental properties and it is difficult for them to find a permanent home.

Pulkit Vij believes he and his associates can help.

Earning People’s Trust

When you go the extra mile for people, they repay you with their trust. This is what Pulkit Vij has learned at his father's knee. Kamal Associates has developed a strong presence in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Dwarka. He wants people to know they can approach Pulkit Vij to find the ideal home.

Vij believes Kamal Associates has gained this trust by batting for their clients. They make sure every prospective homeowner gets the support they need to go through the process of buying a property.

And Pulkit aims to continue providing this support, one homeowner at a time.

After all, he believes ‘Apna Ghar - Sabka Ghar’