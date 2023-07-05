Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kheloyar supports responsible gaming! Read on to find out more...

    To help people overcome their gambling addiction, Kheloyar has added a dedicated page on their website titled ‘Responsible Gambling’ which includes two aspects: maintaining control and self-assessment.

    Kheloyar supports responsible gaming! Read on to find out more...
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Gambling and betting are words that are easily synonymous with addiction. Won't you also agree with us? Of course, you will! But what if we said that there are platforms that support responsible gambling? Yes, you read it right! Kheloyar is a well-known online gaming platform that not only offers thousands of gaming options but also promotes responsible gambling.
     
    The makers of this platform are sure that gambling is a fun and exciting game. But they also realise that it has a good side and a bad side. So, they have kept responsible gaming practises in mind while developing this platform. And to adhere to their purpose, they have also taken multiple steps.
     
    To help people overcome their gambling addiction, Kheloyar has added a dedicated page on their website titled ‘Responsible Gambling’ which includes two aspects: maintaining control and self-assessment. Under maintaining control, they have mentioned a few things about gambling, like that it should be done in moderation and undertaken as a form of leisure, not as a way of making money or escaping problems. Next, one should avoid chasing losses and gamble with only the money they can afford to lose.
     
    Moreover, Kheloyar provides detailed account statements and profit & loss history in the 'My Account' section, so you can monitor your activity and draw your barriers accordingly. And to find out whether or not you are addicted to gambling, they have listed a few questions, and answering them honestly will help you conclude.
     
    Started with the vision of becoming an all-inclusive gaming platform, Kheloyar has become one of the most famous online betting platforms in the Indian market. It offers a range of games like cricket betting (including IPL betting), kabaddi, horse racing, live casino, teen patti, andar bahar, and more. They have built a secure and transparent platform where you can play games without any vexation. So visit them today at https://m.kheloyar.net/home

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content 

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Mr. Abhishek Jha, the Best Stock Market Mentor

    Meet Mr. Abhishek Jha, the Best Stock Market Mentor

    Elevate Your Viewing Experience with the Ultimate 4K TVs - Shop Now, Pay Later!

    Elevate Your Viewing Experience with the Ultimate 4K TVs - Shop Now, Pay Later!

    How to Pick the Best Term Insurance? A Beginners Guide

    How to Pick the Best Term Insurance? A Beginners Guide

    G20 Infrastructure Working Group meets in Rishikesh

    G20 Infrastructure Working Group meets in Rishikesh

    The inspiring story of 'Josh' creator Vikas Shakya

    The inspiring story of 'Josh' creator Vikas Shakya

    Recent Stories

    The Witcher to Resident Evil - 7 shows and movies based on video games MSW

    The Witcher to Resident Evil - 7 shows and movies based on video games

    Masala Dosa: 7 easy steps to make traditional dosa RBA

    Masala Dosa: 7 easy steps to make traditional dosa

    Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 6 MAJOR differences you should know gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: 6 MAJOR differences you should know

    St. Mary's Forane Church to Edappally Church: tracing through 5 famous Kerala churches ATG EAI

    St. Mary's Forane Church to Edappally Church: tracing through 5 famous Kerala churches

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post vma

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon