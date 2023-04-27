Jos Alukkas eyes global expansion; announces 100 new outlets

The investment, touted as the single biggest expansion plan in gold retailing in the country, is valued at 5,500 crores, says the Kerala-based Jewellery group.

South India's leading jewellery retail chain, Jos Alukkas, has announced a massive global expansion plan to launch 100 new showrooms.

“The expansion plan will first focus on towns in South India, followed by a detailed move into key markets in the rest of India. Then, Jos Alukkas set its sights on GCC, Europe, and the US,” said Jos Alukkas in a press note.

"The focus will be on being a designer brand outside India. Therefore, an international design lab will be set up. The new product range will be launched soon in collaboration with one of India's leading designers. Collaborating with global designers is also part of the expansion plan. The global expansion will not concentrate just where the Indian diaspora is located, but go to every important city in the world," said Jos Alukka, Chairman of Jos Alukkas.

The jewellery group roped in actor R. Madhavanas the global brand ambassador.

"Jos Alukkas's six-decade-long legacy in the jewellery sector obviously gives it a legendary place in the gold retail industry in the country. I'm very happy to be a part of Jos Alukkas's mission of sharing ideas and expressions with the people with utmost responsibility," said R. Madhavan.

The brand also unveiled the phrase 'courage' as its brand philosophy.

“Customers have been saying from time to time that they can courageously buy gold from Jos Alukkas and that it is Rasi gold. The phrase courage came to us from that,” said Varghese Alukka, Paul Alukka, and John Alukka, the Managing Directors of Jos Alukkas.

Along with R. Madhavan, actress Keerthy Suresh will also lead the future campaigns of Jos Alukkas, said the group.

-ends-