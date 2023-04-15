Indore: Over 3 acres of land gifted for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Birth Memorial in Mhow

Big gift of three and a half acres of land received for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar birth memorial CM Shri Chouhan hands over the allotment letter in the presence of Governor Shri Patel CM Shri Chouhan expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Modi Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkars birth anniversary celebrated with full faith and devotion Governor and Chief Minister reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) and pay tribute Crowd of faith assembled at Ambedkars birth place The state government became host to welcome the devotees as guests.

Directorate of Public Relations Government of Madhya Pradesh News

Bhopal, April 14, 2023: On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar a big gift was given by the state government for the birth-memorial of Baba Saheb at Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Mhow in Indore district. In the presence of Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over the allotment letter of three and a half acres of land to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Janm Smarak Memorial Society. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for giving no-objection for this land by the Central Government. CM Shri Chouhan said that this is a big gift. He said that on this auspicious occasion, Panch Teerths related to the life of Babasaheb have been included in the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana.

Youth should learn from the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar: Governor Shri Patel

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel said that he is feeling blessed to have come to the birthplace of Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He said that Babasaheb created the biggest constitution of the world. He received better education despite adverse circumstances and many challenges. He has done great things to give the society the right to justice and equality. The youths should learn from his life and follow the path shown by him. As the first citizen of the state, he congratulated all the citizens who came for the birth anniversary celebrations.

Panch Teerths linked with Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yatra Yojana: CM Shri Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave the constitution to India. He is a legend, at his birth-place a grand memorial has been constructed by our government. For the convenience of the devotees coming here, a big gift of three and a half acres of land is being given today. He said that every possible help would be given for the development of the land allotted by the state government. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Panch Teerths associated with the life of Babasaheb have been linked to the Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana. He said that devotees will travel free of cost by train to 4 Panch Teerths of India namely Janmabhoomi Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), Chaitya-Bhoomi (Dadar) Mumbai, Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial 26 Alipore Road Delhi and Deeksha-Bhoomi Nagpur. Along with this, a provision will be made to give grant to the pilgrims of the state going on pilgrimage to Dr. Ambedkar Memorial, one of the Panch Teerths located in London. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the decision to organise Mahakumbh every year on Babasaheb's birth anniversary was taken in the year 2007, which is continuing.

Governor Shri Patel and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reached the birth-memorial and unveiled the grand and attractive statue of Tathagat Buddha newly built in the memorial premises after having a look at the pictures related to the life, personality and works of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Governor Shri Patel and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also had meal with the members of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Janmabhoomi Janm Smarak Memorial Society.

In the ceremony, the state government hosted all the devotees as guests. Adequate arrangements were made for drinking water, lodging and food etc. for the devotees. Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat, MP Sushri Kavita Patidar and Shri Chhatar Singh Darbar, Chairman of Indore Development Authority Shri Jaipal Singh Chavda, Chairman of Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation Shri Sawan Sonkar, District Panchayat President Smt. Reena Malviya, Former MLA Shri Rajesh Sonkar , President of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Janm Memorial Society, Bhante Sumedh Bodhi, Secretary Shri Rajesh Wankhede, public representatives and a large number of devotees were present.



Ladli Bahnas welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude

On reaching Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) of Indore district on the occasion of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was warmly welcomed by the Ladli Bahnas at various places. The sisters expressed their gratitude for giving the gift of Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana and felicitated him by offering shawl, shrifal and tying safa. CM Shri Chouhan said that Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana is a social revolution. This scheme will be helpful in the social and economic welfare of women. He said that no stone will be left unturned for the upliftment of women. Ladli Bahna Sena is also being formed to empower girls and women against injustice and atrocities. It is our effort that the dignity and self-respect of every woman and girl child should be maintained. Member of Parliament Sushri Kavita Patidar and former MLA Dr. Rajesh Sonkar were also present.