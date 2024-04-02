Fortunately, there are ways to fix that. Let’s look at how to get more followers on TikTok.

Social media, by its very definition, is all about connections. Friendships. Followers. But it doesn’t always feel that way. In fact, sites like TikTok can feel pretty lonely when you’ve not got many followers keeping up with your account.

Build Your Profile With Care

First up, before you even worry about making videos or posting anything, you need to get the basics right. That means optimizing your account, picking the right kind of username, profile pic, and bio to appeal to your target audience.

Ideally, you’ll want to choose a catchy username that’s relevant to your personality and the kind of content you make. Next, take a great profile pic, either an image of yourself or a brand logo. Finally, write a snappy, engaging bio to get people interested in your work. Use keywords connected to your content and add a link to other socials or your site.

Identify Your Target Audience

If you don’t know your target audience, you’re going to struggle to make content for them. That’s why, in many ways, knowing your audience is fundamental for how to get more followers on TikTok.



Put yourself in their shoes. Think about the kinds of content they like to see (and what they don’t like to see). Before you post anything, ask the question “Is this something my audience will truly enjoy?” Keep them in mind at all times, and make their happiness your No. 1 priority.

Respond to Your Audience

It’s not enough to just consider your audience when trying to get more TikTok followers. You also need to engage with them. That means responding to their comments or going over to their pages and following or liking some of their stuff.Alternatively, you could go a step further and make an entire video dedicated to answering questions from your followers or commenting on their comments.

Fans love creators who show this kind of engagement. It demonstrates authenticity and proves that you’re a real person who values and cares about their followers. So, if any visitors to your page see that you’re active in the comments, they may be more likely to give you a follow.

Discover Insights in Your Analytics

If you ever feel like you’re randomly posting videos and just hoping something sticks, you’re not alone. A lot of TikTok users aren’t exactly sure what works and what doesn’t. So they make lots of kinds of content and blindly hope something will “go viral” and bring them success.

But you don’t have to run your account like that. There’s a much more scientific approach, and it starts with analytics. In the TikTok analytics section of your account, you can find out all kinds of data. Which videos did well. Which ones didn’t. The average age of your audience. It goes on and on.

You can use that data to learn more about your performance and make smarter decisions moving forward. It’s a great way to essentially master your account and get more TikTok followers too.

Do or Create Challenges

Challenges are super popular on TikTok. People love them. They enjoy not just trying them out for themselves, but watching countless strangers across the globe giving them a try, too. If you want to increase your TikTok follower count, get involved with challenges.

Better yet, you could even try creating a challenge of your own, if you think you’ve got a good idea and a decent following already. Either way, challenges are awesome ways to connect with the TikTok community at large. You can keep track of new challenges either by searching for them or monitoring the activity of big influencer accounts.

Be Consistent in Your Posting Schedule

Countless experts agree that one of the keys of how to get more followers on TikTok is consistency. Not just consistency in content, but consistency in the timing of that content. In other words, you have to be regularly posting on this platform if you want to build a serious following.

It’s no secret that people have short attention spans nowadays. Plus, on a site like TikTok, with countless clips uploaded every second, it’s easy for people to move on from “dead” accounts and find other people to entertain them.

So you can’t run the risk of letting your account sit inactive day after day. Instead, you have to keep posting. Try to create a schedule that works for you and stick with it, uploading at least one clip daily, if you can.

Add Captions to Your Content

Here’s a lesser-known technique of how to get more followers on TikTok: add captions to your clips. This seemingly minor change can make a big difference to your content’s visibility. The TikTok algorithm tends to prefer clips with captions built-in, so adding them is a wonderful way to reach a bigger crowd.

The best part is that this little technique doesn’t require much effort. You can activate auto-captions and let TikTok do most of the work for you. Then, just go through and make any manual edits and fixes you need to the text. Alternatively, you can type all the text out yourself or use a third-party app to help you.

Build Up Your Followers and Have Fun Doing It

There you have it. Seven simple ways to gain TikTok followers. No money needs to be spent, and nothing too difficult needs to be done. You just have to be willing to put in some time and effort to build up your following.

Of course, this list is far from exhaustive. Collabs. Trends. Hashtags. Cross-promotion. There are countless other ways to expand your following. With time and experience, you’ll find methods that work for you.

But don’t forget to have some fun along the way. Building a TikTok following shouldn’t have to feel like a job – unless you’re literally doing it for business reasons. Enjoy it! Take time to watch other videos, chat with your followers, and express yourself with exciting content that’s pleasant to make.

