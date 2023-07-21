GM associates with Vibrant Goa Inspiration Awards 2023, to recognize achievers that make Goa proud

In its bid to recognise achievers that make Goa proud, GM Modular, a leading home electrical company, associates with Vibrant Goa Inspiration Awards, 2023.

The Vibrant Goa Inspiration Awards 2023 was successfully hosted on 9th July 2023 at the prestigious Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Goa. The grand event witnessed the felicitation of exceptional individuals, professionals, and business houses across various categories, with esteemed dignitaries and key figures from the Goan business community in attendance.

GM Modular, a leading home electrical company renowned for its innovative solutions, proudly partnered for the event. GM Modular has consistently delivered groundbreaking products in the form of switches and accessories, LEDs, fans, home automation, and more, setting new industry benchmarks and becoming a trusted name in millions of homes worldwide.

Mr. Jayanth Jain, the CEO of GM, expressed his pride and excitement about the event, stating, "We were extremely proud and honored to be associated with the Vibrant Goa Award 2023. We firmly believe that every individual has the power to make a difference in their community and contribute to the development of our state. The Vibrant Goa Award 2023 served as a testament to this belief. GM believes innovation can foster growth and development. Through right partnerships with the government we can collectively strive for excellence and growth and inspire generations to come”

The Vibrant Goa Inspiration Awards aimed to recognize and honor unsung heroes, organizations, and initiatives that have made significant contributions to the growth and vibrancy of Goa. This year's awards ceremony saw an overwhelming response to the nomination process, with numerous outstanding entries received. It marked a milestone as the first nomination-based awards in Goa, reflecting the exceptional talent and achievements within the state.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, as the Chief Guest, Hon'ble Minister for State, Govt. of India, Shri. Shripad Naik, Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, Shri. Rohan Khaunte, and Hon'ble MLA of Curtorim, Shri. Aleixo Reginaldo, among other prominent figures.

GM continues to work hand in hand with various governments across the country to drive growth. With its expertise in the electrical space and the reach and resources of the government, partnerships like this can go a long way in shaping the future of our country

The Vibrant Goa inspiration awards also served as a platform to showcase the latest innovation from GM - The luxury showroom on wheels. The marvelous showroom was unveiled by the hon. CM Dr. Pramod Sawant - state-of-the-art and first-time-ever in India initiative.The concept received a tremendous amount of praise in GOA as well.

