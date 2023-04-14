Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Galaxy Navatra Production: The Powerhouse behind Cambodia's Historic Song 'Cambodian Pride'

    In recent years, Cambodia has made remarkable strides in achieving peace, freedom, and rights and is now undergoing rapid development in various sectors, including the music industry.

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Cambodia has come a long way since the days of historical calamities and wars that plagued the nation. In recent years, Cambodia has made remarkable strides in achieving peace, freedom, and rights and is now undergoing rapid development in various sectors, including the music industry. Cambodian music has gained popularity worldwide, representing the country's flourishing cultural heritage.

    Luxurious high-rise buildings and modernization are also a common sight in the capital of Phnom Penh, Preah Sihanouk, and Siem Reap provinces, indicating the core of development for the Khmer people. In 2022, UNESCO recognized Kun Lbokator, a traditional Khmer Martial Art, as one of humanity's intangible cultural heritage, further showcasing Cambodia's rich cultural heritage.

    The music industry in Cambodia has made significant strides in recent years, with advancements in recording and production techniques comparable to those in Hollywood. One of the most remarkable representations of Cambodia's musical prowess is the song "Cambodian Pride," a masterpiece that captures the essence of Cambodian culture and inspires generations to come. Check the out song here:

    Bringing together the top singers in Cambodia, Preap Sovath, Khemarak Sereymun, Khem and Ton Chanseyma, and showcasing the country's unique cultural identity through the song's production, Galaxy Navatra Production has solidified its position as a leading force in promoting Cambodian art and culture on the global stage. The production house's dedication to elevating Cambodian traditions and creating a song that inspires national pride is a testament to its vision and artistic prowess.

    The song was produced to prepare for Cambodia's historic hosting of the 32nd SEA Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games, and it was a proud moment for the nation. The song was also selected as one of the official tracks for the historic ASEAN sporting event in 2023, making it a historic piece of music for Cambodia.

