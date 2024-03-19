Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From Hobby to Business: How Somesh Thackeray Became a Fantasy Cricket Sensation

    Somesh Thackeray was passionate about cricket matches since childhood. Along with watching the matches of the team, he also used to play cricket.

    Bhopal: Social media is now not only a means of entertainment but also a means of earning. Many people have earned lakhs of rupees through social media. There was a time when social media was only a means of entertainment. There are many social media platforms in today's tour that give you the opportunity to earn through fantasy cricket leagues. Many times users invest money on these platforms but they do not get the benefit. We are telling you about one such person who gives his predictions before the start of the cricket match. By seeing this prediction you can earn money in fantasy league. We are talking about Somesh Thackeray, who lives in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

    Somesh Thackeray was passionate about cricket matches since childhood. Along with watching the matches of the team, he also used to play cricket. This hobby of his has today become a role model for fantasy cricket for millions of people. Somesh Thackeray gives his predictions before the matches played at international and national level. On most occasions his predictions are accurate. He tells before the match which player can perform today. Which players can you include in the playing eleven of fantasy league?

    Born in Bhopal
    Somesh Thackeray was born in Bhopal. Somesh Thackeray was fond of cricket. He has made this hobby his business. Somesh uploads predictions before cricket matches in his YouTube and Telegram channels. Millions of people see this prediction. This is also Somesh's source of income. Through these videos, people playing fantasy league also get ideas, prepare their league team and earn money.

    His fan following is continuously increasing due to his predictions being accurate on most of the occasions. He has his own YouTube channel. Crores of people watch the videos uploaded in this YouTube channel. Subscribers of the channel get help in playing fantasy cricket league.

    How is your personal life?
    Somesh Thackeray says that his wife gets his full support. Somesh Thackeray's wife also contributes fully to his work. She also helps Somesh. Somesh is also very active in social media. According to Somesh Thackeray, he himself started playing fantasy cricket league in 2018. While playing, he started understanding its intricacies and started giving his predictions to people.

    Have won prizes many times
    While playing fantasy cricket league, Somesh's predictions were so accurate that he has won prizes worth lakhs of rupees several times. Now fantasy league fans wait for Somesh's video. Somesh also does not disappoint its users. Many times, even in difficult circumstances, we have made and uploaded videos for our users. Somesh started his own YouTube channel in 2021. Today his videos are in good demand among cricket lovers. In a short time he has got crores of subscribers. If you are also crazy about Fantasy Cricket League then you can also watch their videos. You can subscribe to their channel for latest updates.

    These are the personal links of Somesh's channel

    Telegram Channel Link
    https://t.me/SmshThakre

    Instagram  Link
    https://instagram.com/mrsomeshthakre

    Facebook Link
    https://www.facebook.com/ReaLSomesh.Thakre

    Twitter (X) Link
    https://twitter.com/smshthakre

    YouTube Channel Link
    https://youtube.com/@SomeshThakre?si=lrOX8Eq6mWCBSaET 

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content  

