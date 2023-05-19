Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Europe's popular energy drink, Nightwalker, makes its way to the Indian market
    First Published May 19, 2023, 7:38 PM IST

    Nightwalker, a popular energy drink brand hailing from Europe, has made its way to the Indian market, promising to provide an energy boost to consumers who need to stay awake and focused through long hours of work or play.

    The energy drink, which comes in a sleek black can with neon blue lettering, has already gained a following in several countries across Europe, with its unique blend of caffeine, taurine, and B vitamins.

    According to the makers of Nightwalker, the drink is designed to help consumers stay alert and focused, providing a burst of energy that can last for several hours. The drink is also said to help improve mental clarity and reduce fatigue, making it a popular choice for students, professionals, and anyone looking to stay awake during long drives or late-night parties.

    "We are thrilled to introduce Nightwalker to the pan India market after successfully making its presence in the North India" said the brand's spokesperson. "India is a country that works hard and plays hard, and we believe that our energy drink will be the perfect solution for people who need a little extra boost to keep going."

    The launch of Nightwalker in India comes at a time when the energy drink market in the country is rapidly expanding. With the rise of the gig economy and increasing workloads, more and more people are turning to energy drinks to help them stay focused and productive.

    Despite its popularity, however, energy drinks have faced criticism in recent years due to their high caffeine and sugar content. Health experts have warned that excessive consumption of these drinks can lead to heart problems, insomnia, and other health issues.

    To address these concerns, Nightwalker has emphasized that its drink should be consumed in moderation and only by individuals who are over 18 years old. The brand has also pledged to provide clear labelling and information about the ingredients and nutritional content of its product.

    As Nightwalker makes its debut in India, the brand is hoping to capture the attention of young consumers who are looking for a reliable energy boost. With its sleek design and unique flavour, the drink is poised to become a popular choice among Indians who want to stay awake and focused through the night.

    www.nightwalkerglobal.com

    https://youtube.com/@nightwalkerglobal

    care@nightwalkerglobal.com

    For Business Enquiry:
     

    sales.in@nightwalkerglobal.com

    +91 89281 50066

     

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 7:38 PM IST
