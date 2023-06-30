Elevate Your Viewing Experience with the Ultimate 4K TVs - Shop Now, Pay Later!

If you are worried about the TV’s price, you can purchase the TV on EMI by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Let us now look at the top five Ultra HD TVs you can purchase on easy EMIs.

With the explosion of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, we no longer need to visit theatres to satiate our entertainment needs. At the same time, we yearn for a theatre-like experience while watching our favourite movies or shows, which isn’t possible while consuming content from laptops. The solution to this quandary is investing in an Ultra HD (4K) TV.

Typically, TVs with a display size of 49 inches or more come with Ultra HD resolution. As the screen size increases, the resolution needs to increase, and there are more pixels per inch (PPI) in Ultra HD TVs. Thus, this resolution is ideal for large-screen TVs, and these models also offer a sound output of 30-40 watts. You won’t have to invest in a home entertainment setup if you find the ideal Ultra HD (4K) TV.

If you are worried about the TV’s price, you can purchase the TV on EMI by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. Let us now look at the top five Ultra HD TVs you can purchase on easy EMIs.

1. Sony Bravia 55-inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV (KD-55X74K)

Running on the powerful X1 4K processor, this Sony Bravia LED TV delivers visuals that are striking, vivid, and vibrant. With the help of the 4K X-Reality PRO, this model can upscale 2K images to 4K resolution, making them clear, vibrant, and natural. Moreover, the Motionflow XR100 feature ensures that the visuals are smooth and sharp during fast-moving sequences, enhancing your viewing experience.

The Sony Bravia TV also boasts features such as built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. Thanks to the Chromecast feature, you can cast videos, games, and maps from your mobile to your TV. Using the EMI Network Card, you can purchase this model on No Cost EMI.

2. MI Xiaomi 55-inch (4K) Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV (O55M7-Z2IN)

One of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, this 55-inch Mi TV is truly breathtaking. The 8.29 million self-illuminating pixels provide visuals with extraordinary colours, thus bringing images to life. This OLED TV offers pure blacks to contrast perfectly saturated colours, while the Dolby Vision IQ lets the display adapt to your surroundings. Moreover, the Vivid Picture Engine 2 enhances the contrast, colours, saturation, and brightness for your viewing pleasure.

If you are an avid gamer, this Mi TV should be at the top of your wishlist, as it also comes with Reality Flow. This feature eliminates blurs and facilitates smooth frame transitions during fast-paced sequences. You can buy this TV on EMI using the EMI Network Card.

3. LG 55-inch Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (55A2PSA)

This LG 55-inch OLED TV is powered by the Alpha 7 Gen 5 AI Processor, which utilises Foreground and Background Enhancing to maximise the field of depth. This provides visuals with life-like image quality, while Dynamic Tone Mapping detects what is in the frame to apply the optimal tone curve. As a result, you can see even the most intricate details with incredible clarity.

The processor also up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2-channel sound, placing you at the heart of the action. Moreover, the Game Optimiser feature chooses the ideal settings according to the game’s genre.

4. OnePlus 55-inch Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV (55Q1IN Pro)

The OnePlus 55-inch QLED TV uses Gamma Color Magic for mesmeric picture reproduction, and HDR for producing a broader range of colours. Additionally, Dolby Vision brings incredible colour, contrast, and brightness to the screen. Thus, the visuals on this QLED TV are always crisp, vivid, and natural. This model also comes equipped with a sliding soundbar with a punchy 50W 8-speaker setup to provide immersive audio. This ensures that you hear every sound with impeccable clarity.

Additional features of this TV include a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Bluetooth stereo mode. You can buy this TV on No Cost EMI using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

5. Samsung 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) Smart NEO QLED TV (QA55QN90BAKLXL)

This list wouldn’t be complete without including a Samsung QLED TV. This premium model uses the Neo Quantum Processor 4K powered by AI to optimise your viewing condition and upscale visuals to provide content in 4K. The dynamic tone mapping of HDR 10+ adjusts colour and contrast scene-by-scene, delivering incredibly detailed visuals. On the other hand, the Quantum Matrix technology enables accurate light control so that you enjoy great detail in the darkest and brightest scenes.

Furthermore, with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound (OTS+) and adaptive sound, you will always hear dynamic, realistic, and immersive audio. Although the model is expensive, you can afford it by purchasing the TV on EMI.

Purchase Your Favourite Model On EMI

With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can buy any of these models on No Cost EMI. You can divide their cost into easily payable EMIs, and bring home your favourite TV set. Using the EMI Network Card, you can repay the amount over 3-24 months as per your convenience.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content