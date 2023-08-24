Double your Onam Celebrations with Pigeon's Double Aanandam Offer!!!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With the Pigeon Double Aanandam Offer you don’t just get discounted products, but also the guarantee to WIN a FREE Mega gift with every purchase. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    As the vibrant and festive atmosphere of Onam approaches, Pigeon, a leading brand in home and kitchen appliances, has added an extra dose of joy to the celebrations with its exciting "Double Aanandam" offer. Embracing the spirit of giving and togetherness that Onam represents, Pigeon's offer promises customers a delightful combination of savings and surprises.

    Now get ready to double the Joy with Double Aanandam Offer! Pigeon's Double Aanandam Offer is designed to make the upcoming Onam festivities even more special for families across the nation. The offer includes a whopping 25% discount on the maximum retail price (MRP) of select products. This discount alone is set to make household essentials and appliances more accessible and affordable to a wider range of customers.

    With the Pigeon Double Aanandam Offer you don’t just get discounted products, but also the guarantee to WIN a FREE Mega gift with every purchase. The details of this gift are a secret…. but we, at Pigeon, are super excited to share this surprise with all our customers especially on the occasion of Onam Festival!

    Celebrating Tradition is PRICELESS, literally! 
    Onam is a time when families come together to celebrate, share meals, and create lasting memories. Pigeon's Double Aanandam Offer resonates with the essence of Onam by providing an opportunity for families to upgrade their kitchens and households without spending a single extra penny! 
    The discounted prices and free gifts not only bring joy but also contribute to making the festival more affordable for everyone.

    This is a Limited Time Extravaganza! 
    So HURRY and avail the most of this opportunity before it expires!
    The Double Aanandam Offer is available for a limited time period only, but ofcourse, you know that! This Onam, make it a memorable experience for you and your family! Don’t miss out on this chance to WIN incredible kitchenware and gifts for your home sweet home. We request you to make the most of this unique opportunity so that you can transform your homes this Onam, just in time for the joyous new year.

    About Pigeon:
    Pigeon has been a trusted brand in households for years, known for its high-quality and innovative home and kitchen appliances. The brand's commitment to delivering exceptional products that simplify daily life has earned it a special place in Indian households. As the scent of ﬂoral arrangements and the sounds of traditional music ﬁll the air during Onam, Pigeon's Double Aanandam Offer adds an extra layer of excitement to the festive season. With discounts, surprises, and the promise of a grand celebration, Pigeon's offer embodies the joyous spirit of Onam and ensures that this festival will be a memorable one for families across the country. Don't miss out on the opportunity to double the joy this Onam with Pigeon's Double Aanandam Offer.

