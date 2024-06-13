Creative genius of Suneha Balasubramanya: Deep dive into the world of Production design

I embark on a visual exploration journey, collecting references from art, architecture, and design spanning various eras and cultures. This research phase aids in distilling the essence of the story into tangible visual elements.

Suneha Balasubramanya

Production designer, Art Director

suneha.2508@gmail.com

Los Angeles

1. Can you tell us what made you pursue a career in production design?

“I have always been drawn to art since childhood, which eventually inspired me to pursue a degree in Architecture. This provided me with a solid foundation in design, leading me to further study Production Design at the American Film Institute (AFI). At AFI, I had the opportunity to refine my design skills. Since I was young, I've been fascinated by how visual elements in films can enhance storytelling and evoke emotions in audiences. Production design offers a unique blend of creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration. I enjoy the challenge of translating script concepts into tangible sets and environments that not only look visually stunning but also serve the narrative and characters. The dynamic nature of production design allows me to work across various genres and periods, constantly learning and experimenting with different styles and techniques. Overall, the opportunity to contribute to the immersive world-building of production is what drew me to pursue a career in production design."

2. What is your Process of Conceptualizing and Designing?

"My process commences with an in-depth analysis of the script, where I extract key themes, moods, and character motivations. Subsequently, I embark on a visual exploration journey, collecting references from art, architecture, and design spanning various eras and cultures. This research phase aids in distilling the essence of the story into tangible visual elements.

Following this, I collaborate closely with the director and other department heads to brainstorm ideas and ensure alignment with the overarching creative vision. Utilizing sketches, mood boards, and 3D models, I bring these concepts to life, refining them through iterations and feedback loops until we achieve a cohesive and compelling design”



3. How do you overcome Challenges in a Project?

"One project that tested my problem-solving skills was a short (movie). We were tasked with recreating 80’s accurate setting on a limited budget and tight timeline. To tackle this challenge, I conducted extensive research, studying 80’s photographs, paintings, and styles. Leveraging my resources, I scouted unique locations that could serve as the backdrop for our scenes, minimizing the need for extensive set construction. Besides, I collaborated closely with the art department to repurpose existing props and furniture, giving them a period-appropriate makeover. Despite the constraints, we were able to create a visually stunning and immersive environment that transported audiences to another era."

4. How do you Stay Updated on Industry Trends and Technologies?

"As a lifelong learner, I make it a priority to stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technological advancements. I attend industry conferences, workshops, and design lectures to gain insights from fellow professionals and leaders. I also keep an eye on emerging technologies, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and real-time rendering, which have revolutionized the production design process. By embracing these tools and techniques, I aim to push the boundaries of creativity and elevate the visual storytelling experience for audiences."

5. How do you Navigate Budget Constraints?

"Budget constraints are a reality of the industry, but they need not be a barrier to creativity. I approach budgeting with a mindset of resourcefulness and ingenuity, seeking cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality or artistic integrity. This might involve prioritizing essential elements that have the most impact on screen, repurposing existing materials or scouting affordable locations that align with the production's aesthetic. Additionally, I leverage digital tools and techniques to optimize efficiency and streamline workflows, ensuring that every dollar is maximized to its fullest potential."

6. What are your Experiences with Different Types of Sets?

“Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of designing sets across a diverse range of genres and styles, each presenting its own set of challenges and opportunities. Whether it's a gritty urban coming of age, a lavish period drama, or a whimsical fairy-tale set, I relish the opportunity to immerse myself in different worlds and try to bring them to life on screen. I hold on to historical accuracy, futuristic speculation, and everything in between, allowing me to adapt my design approach to suit the unique requirements of each project."

7. How do you handle Feedback and Revisions?

"Feedback is an integral part of the design process, and I welcome it as an opportunity for growth and refinement. I maintain open lines of communication with the director and other stakeholders, actively soliciting their input and incorporating their feedback into my designs. While I want to bring a strong vision and aesthetic sensibility to the table, I remain flexible and receptive to alternative perspectives and creative suggestions. Ultimately, my goal is to collaborate with the team to achieve a shared vision that exceeds expectations."

8. How do you adapt to Changes in Productions?

"Flexibility is a hallmark of a successful production design, as no project unfolds exactly as planned. I recall a project where we encountered unexpected changes in the shooting schedule and script revisions midway through production. In response, I had to swiftly pivot, reassessing our designs and making adjustments as needed to accommodate the evolving narrative. Whether it's scaling back ambitious set pieces or reimagining scenes on the fly, I approach challenges with a solution-oriented mindset, ensuring that the production stays on track without sacrificing artistic integrity."

9. What Unique Perspective and Contributions do you bring as a designer?

"What sets me apart as a production designer is my multidisciplinary background and holistic approach to storytelling. With a foundation in fine arts, architecture, and film studies, I bring a diverse set of skills and perspectives to the table, enriching the creative process with cross-disciplinary insights. Whether it's crafting intricate set pieces, paintings, orchestrating immersive environments, or collaborating with the creative team, I strive to elevate every aspect of the production through innovative design solutions and a relentless pursuit."

10. Do you have a Proud Project and Design Philosophy?

One of my proudest projects is my thesis film from the American Film Institute, where I had the opportunity to design a sprawling, otherworldly set for a psychological horror fantasy drama. Drawing inspiration from dreams, folklore, and sculptures, I crafted a rich and immersive environment that felt both familiar and fantastical. My design philosophy centres around storytelling through space and texture, where every set piece serves as a visual metaphor for the character's journey and the world they inhabit. Whether it's a dilapidated castle shrouded in mist or a bustling marketplace stemming with life, I strive to imbue each environment with depth, authenticity, and emotional resonance."

