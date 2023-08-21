Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Craft and Glory swiftly establishes a robust footwear customer

    Craft and Glory has swiftly made its mark, offering unmatched handcrafted leather footwear that resonates with its clientele.

    Craft and Glory swiftly establishes a robust footwear customer
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    In this article, we explore Craft and Glory's distinctiveness and its strong customer rapport. Founded in April 2017 by Rohit Anand and co-founder Nitika Anand, the brand champions exceptional quality and Goodyear welted craftsmanship in India. Their journey began with a vintage-inspired leather collection, followed by a groundbreaking launch of Goodyear welted rugged boots just a year back in 2022. Craft and Glory has swiftly made its mark, offering unmatched handcrafted leather footwear that resonates with its clientele.

    Keeping The Legacy Alive

    Traditional Bootmaking is not dead. In a world full of fast fashion brands making ready-to-wear footwear & accessories, Craft and Glory takes the time to handcraft every boot and accessory using only superior materials such as Full-grain leather, brass hardware, waxed canvas & diminuting the use of plastic or nickel materials. 

    As traditional bootmakers, they use techniques that are over 100 years old. Goodyear welting is one such technique, they pride themselves in utilizing the renowned Goodyear Welt Construction method, invented by Mr. Charles Goodyear Jr., in their footwear. This construction technique ensures exceptional durability and the ability to replace outsoles, making their shoes a long-term investment. 

    Compared to other Western brands that offer Goodyear Welting, their products provide an affordable option without compromising on quality. 

    Going Against The Fleeting Trends

    Craf and Glory take pride in going against the tide, offering their base of customers something unique and enduring. Quality handcrafted excellence sets them apart from the fleeting trends of fast fashion, and their customers appreciate the timeless elegance and authenticity that can only be achieved through a slow and thoughtful approach to creating our products. 

    A Period Piece Collection 

    Craft and Glory stand apart from other brands in their niche due to their unwavering focus on offering rugged and durable goods with a vintage aesthetic. While many Indian brands emphasize formal boots, they draw inspiration from the folds of history. Classic designs from American workwear, war uniforms, and utility wear form the foundation of our ideas. We breathe new life into these timeless concepts, making modifications to suit the preferences of modern-day customers. 

    They create unique designs by blending the charm of the past with contemporary needs, creating a collection that resonates with their audience.

    Craft and Glory swiftly establishes a robust footwear customer

    Commitment To Their Customers

    The motivation behind starting a Leather Footwear Brand was driven by the realization that India, with its abundance of skilled labor and rich craftsmanship, stands as a powerhouse in the Saddlery & Leather goods export industry. However, despite being the third-largest exporter in this domain, Indian consumers were often left dependent on international brands to fulfill their desire for exceptional quality goods.

    Their Founder Rohit Anand aimed to fill the gap in the market, providing Indian consumers with a top-notch homegrown brand that delivers unmatched quality and craftsmanship in leather products, catering to the discerning tastes of Indian consumers.

    This commitment to their vision has fostered a strong customer connection, as their patrons resonate with their unique offerings and shared values.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits cross Rs 50,000 crore

    Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits cross Rs 50,000 crore

    The benefits of zero-fee banking in millennial budget planning

    The benefits of zero-fee banking in millennial budget planning

    Unveiling FF21's Tech-Driven Co-living Experience with Smart Home Solutions

    Unveiling FF21's Tech-Driven Co-living Experience with Smart Home Solutions

    Suryakumar Yadav Leads the Mission "Omega Sufficient Nation" with Healthyr-U, a Wellness Initiative by Zuventu

    Suryakumar Yadav Leads the Mission “Omega Sufficient Nation” with Healthyr-U, a Wellness Initiative by Zuventu

    Rising Demand for Precious Metals: A Smart Investment Strategy in Uncertain Times

    Rising Demand for Precious Metals: A Smart Investment Strategy in Uncertain Times

    Recent Stories

    Josh with Alive India Band-E-Mataram bought a grand celebration of music, unity and talent snt

    Josh with Alive India Band-E-Mataram bought a grand celebration of music, unity and talent

    Football LaLiga 2023/24: Barcelona boss Xavi applauds Gundogan's show in triumph against Cadiz (Watch) osf

    LaLiga 2023/24: Barcelona boss Xavi applauds Gundogan's show in triumph against Cadiz (Watch)

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani says she beat him, faked pregnancy news and more ADC

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani says she beat him, faked pregnancy news and more

    Jalebi to Gulab Jamun-7 Indian sweets YOU can make at home RBA EAI

    Jalebi to Gulab Jamun-7 Indian sweets YOU can make at home

    Recent Videos

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon