Cosmos Pumps Sets the Industry Standard with Innovative Dewatering Solutions

Cosmos Pumps, a leading name in the world of dewatering solutions, is proud to announce its comprehensive range of cutting-edge dewatering pumps and services. We have developed our wide range of dewatering pumps through our expertise and experience gained over the years working with different sectors including construction, infrastructure, and many others.

We are delighted to share that our developing and manufacturing strategy fits perfectly with the development of our dewatering pumps. Our team of professionals focuses on creating efficient products. We aim to create products that not only meet the requirements but is also beneficial for our clientele and the environment.

We understand the need of our customers for lightweight and modular dewatering pumps. This is why we put emphasis on manufacturing compact design and lightweight dewatering pumps. It also makes it easy to transport them as well.

Our History

We acquired our expertise by starting our journey in 2013 by dewatering pump trading and rentals, EPC Contracts, etc. Our rental setup serves the needs of several reputed organizations such as DLF, L&T, SAIL, GAIL, DJB, NHAI, Municipal Corporation, etc. Soon we developed our in-house state of the art manufacturing facility in Faridabad, Haryana. Our Auto prime pumps and submersible dewatering pumps are in demand as per the industry standards.

The dedicated design and engineering team at Cosmos Pumps covers the whole set of engineering disciplines for every project. Our manufacturing facility is spread over 25,000 square feet. Everything is performed from scratch to final output at our production facility, including fabricating components, assembling, and painting as well. Our fabrication facility is certified and meets all the ISO standards.

Our Mission and Vision

Our mission is to become the first choice for dewatering solutions for people from across the world. We aim to achieve this through our diversified product range, executing the turnkey and rental contracts. The men behind this are Ankit Jain (CEO) and Nishant Barnwal (COO)

About the Founder

Ankit Jain

Co-Founder & CEO

As the Chief Executive Office of Cosmos Pumps, Mr. Ankit Jain bears the responsibility of setting the overall strategy, vision and direction for the company. He is also responsible for overseeing the division of engineered systems in order to ensure consistent delivery of strong operational and financial results. Ankit Jain initially took on the company's leadership role in 2013. He has a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from JMI University.

His unwavering dedication and visionary leadership has taken Cosmos Pumps to exponential levels.

Nishant Barnwal

Co-Founder & COO

Nishant Barnwal joined hands with Ankit Jain in 2013 for Cosmos Pumps. He contributed equally to uplift the company to new heights. He majorly handles the short-term and long-term strategy along with operations for Cosmos Pumps. He holds a Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from JMI University. And looks after the growth, team-building, daily operation and vision & mission of the company.

Different Types of Dewatering Pumps

1. Submersible (Drainage, Sewage, Sludge)

Cosmos Submersible dewatering pumps are available in a variety of models. The different types of submersible dewatering pumps are

Drainage submersible dewatering pumps Sewage submersible dewatering pumps Sludge submersible dewatering pumps

Our CDW Pumps provide competitive edge over other pumps because of their improved cable sealing, motor protection, ball bearing, optimized efficiency and high corrosion resistance.

2. Submersible Non-Clog

Cosmos Submersible Non-Clog dewatering pumps can handle viscous mixtures such as thick, soft or wet mud, liquids, solids, etc. It can handle the product of a refining process or of an industry. Our CNC Pumps are suitable to use for water that contains mud, sludge or light slurry, tank clean-out, trench and pond cleaning, and mining.

3. Auto Prime Dewatering Pumps

Our Auto Prime Dewatering Pumps render high performance under all types of conditions. They are made of an air separator unit, a vacuum pump. These pumps deliver rapid automatic priming. Even with high suction heights these pumps evacuate air from the suction pipe and starts to pump rapidly. Our Auto prime dewatering pumps are portable with and without canopy.

Cosmos Pumps Panels

Cosmos Pump Panels has a lot of latest features and is equipped with the latest technology. The outer duty is made in hut style feedar pillar structure and has E.P.D.M rubber seated double door arrangement. This makes it suitable for operation even in the rain.

Secondly, our CPP has Industrial Contactor & Circuit breakers for better protection against Current Fault,Overload & Short Circult. This helps in preventing damage to the Panel. Moreover the use of insulated 5 pin socket helps in minimising manual errors of panel and pump connections.

The Panel is waterproof and equipped with LED Lights that are visible during the day as well. It is also humid proof which makes it convenient for operation even under heavy humid environment like tunnels.

Cosmos Pump Panel has 2 change over output relay thus it has strong protection against dry run, failure during run time and also overloading input and output as well.

Our panels are safe to use as it has the provision for earth grounding. Plus, the use of polycab solid wires make it even more safe to use with their ends terminated with Copper Thimbles.

It is also a user friendly product being property-dressed, wired cabled and coded with colour properly.

Services

After Sales Service

We understand the importance of after sales service for customers which is why we do the following to ensure that our customers are satisfied and content with our dewatering pumps:

We identify our customers’ needs and our local support team responds quickly with their 24 X 7 Service. We aim to thoroughly understand the objectives of our clientele in order to attai customer satisfactions, differentiate from competitors, and maximize the uptime along with minimizing downtime. Cosmos Pumps implements the after-sales process effectively understanding the application and complaint, addressing the issues faced by the customers and aligning with the team. We render solutions at optimised cost and guide the customer on how to avoid reoccurring issues. Upon completion of the after-sales process we thoroughly analyse it for any scope of improvement and to identify any gaps.

CosmoSmart

The complete set of Cosmos Pumps come with an android based application via which users can control the pump remotely. Mentioned below are the benefits of our CosmoSmart Application:

You can track the real time location of the pump. You can access the real time running data of the pump. It also holds the history of running data of the last 6 months. It will also give you data of the fuel consumed by the pump. You will get alert for re-fueling the pump and in case of fuel theft as well. The app will give alerts on services breakdowns in the pumps as well.

Dewatering Pump Rentals

Outsourcing dewatering services always prove to be the right decision as we can provide you with back up resources and have the required experience to come up with solutions for various problems. When you chose to rent a dewatering pump you get the following benefits:

No holding space and cost. No maintenance or repairing cost. Emergency backup resources. Can be availed immediately. No capital outlay. Runs on low cost. Flexibility to choose the size and quantity of the pump.

There is significant difference between the cost and benefits of renting a pump and purchasing it. This is why first we thoroughly understand the need of the customer and help them in making the right choice as per their requirement.

Our Customers

Flood Control - Cosmos Pumps employs 80+ dewatering pumps every to help in flood control. General Construction - Cosmos Pumps completes uncountable projects of general construction with the help of 300+ pumps every year. Hydro Projects - Every year we provide at least 30 dewatering pumps to Thermal and Hydel power plants. Sewage Rehab Work - Cosmos Pumps employs 100+ sewage dewatering pumps every year. Major infra projects - We render 200+ dewatering pumps for major infrastructure projects.

Apart from these sectors we also serve the following sectors :

Mining and Quarry

Municipalities

STP and ETP

Tunneling

Cosmos Pumps is committed to delivering the most effective and efficient dewatering solutions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and service.

For more information, please visit our website at https://cosmospumps.com/ or contact our customer support team at the below mentioned information.

For more details, please get in touch with:

Priyanka Gunglani

0129-4891008

cosmos@cosmospumps.com

I-23, DLF Industrial Area, Phase 1, Faridabad, Haryana, India