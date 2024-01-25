Continental Coffee’s Festive Pongal & Sankranthi Campaign Unites 1000 Homes in Bangalore and Chennai

In a flavorful crescendo to their "Keeping Traditions Alive" Pongal and Makar Sankranthi Campaign, Continental Coffee, the hallmark of superior coffee experiences, recently embarked on a spirited campaign to infuse the warmth of tradition and togetherness into the hearts of 1000 households in Bangalore and Chennai. This monumental celebration of Pongal and Sankranthi, orchestrated by Continental Malgudi, the heart of the brand's cultural initiatives and home to the authentic Continental Malgudi Filter Coffee, stands as one of the biggest campaigns ever at this scale.

Continental Malgudi Filter Coffee is an authentic and traditional coffee, prepared by authentically roasting, blending, and grinding coffee beans. In an era of continuous change, where authentic celebrations are gradually fading, Malgudi understands the importance of festivals and strives to convey the message that festivals are meant to be celebrated authentically, just like their meticulously crafted filter coffee. The brand emphasizes the significance of preserving certain traditions that deserve to be kept alive.

In the spirit of fostering community bonds and embracing heritage, Continental Coffee, in collaboration with the residents of Bangalore and Chennai, curated an array of activities that resonated with the essence of Pongal and Sankranthi. The festivities unfolded against the backdrop of these culturally rich cities, where families united to partake in rituals that have stood the test of time.

Residents immersed themselves in the joyous atmosphere as Continental Malgudi played host to a myriad of activities, including pot coloring, kolam making, and the traditional preparation of Pongal and Ellu Bella. These activities not only served as a catalyst for familial bonds but also acted as a bridge to reconnect with time-honored customs.

Preetam Patnaik, Head of Consumer Marketing, CCL Products India Limited expressed their elation, stating, "Being part of the Pongal and Sankranthi celebrations in Bangalore and Chennai was truly a gratifying experience for us. Our objective was to revive the traditional spirit of these festivals, and the overwhelming response from the residents reaffirms the importance of such cultural endeavors. Witnessing families come together to relish these activities, deeply rooted in our culture, was heartening."

This campaign, dedicated to Continental Malgudi, the brand's cultural hub, underscores Continental Coffee's unwavering commitment to the preservation and promotion of cultural traditions. As part of their Pongal and Sankranthi Campaign, the brand aimed to cultivate a sense of community and unity among the residents of Bangalore and Chennai, fostering a reconnection with their roots. The resounding success of the campaign has fueled Continental Coffee's determination to continue spearheading such initiatives, with a vision to perpetuate our rich cultural heritage.

In addition to the heartwarming success at the community level, the campaign has also achieved outstanding digital milestones. The cumulative views of the campaign content have surpassed an impressive 10 million, reaching an expansive audience of over 50 million in the South markets. This digital triumph underscores Continental Coffee's ability to blend tradition with modernity, resonating with a broad spectrum of viewers.

Continental Coffee's Pongal and Sankranthi celebrations, particularly through the lens of the "Keeping Traditions Alive" campaign for Continental Malgudi, stand as a testament to the brand's ethos and dedication to cultural preservation. The event not only succeeded in bringing families, communities, and cultures together but also etched itself as a memorable and enriching experience. As Continental Coffee looks ahead, the brand is eager to continue spreading joy and happiness through the celebration of many more festivals, creating lasting moments for its cherished consumers.

About Continental Coffee:

Continental Coffee (CCL Products India Ltd.) is a leading Indian coffee company in the global coffee market successfully operating businesses in Coffee Exports, Private Label Manufacturing, and Continental Coffee branded coffees. Established in 1994 on a modest scale with just one coffee blend, one factory in Duggirala, Andhra Pradesh, and exporting to one country, CCL has grown to become a leader in the industry globally offering more than 1000 finest quality coffee blends, manufactured across four state-of-the-art facilities (India, Vietnam & Switzerland) to customers across 90 countries. CCL coffee is customized to suit different palates and cater to the diverse needs of customers around the world leading to them becoming manufacturers for top players private label brands in India and globally. They are the largest instant coffee manufacturer in India and one of the largest instant coffee manufacturers in the world. Almost 1000 cups of CCL coffee are consumed every second across the globe.