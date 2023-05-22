CM Shri Chouhans announcement implemented

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has prepared an effective action plan for the month of May to July to make the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana by air easily available to the elders of the state, which will be launched on May 21 from Bhopal to Prayagraj.

First pilgrimage of the elderly by air to Prayagraj

Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to provide air travel to pilgrims

Chief Minister will flag off the pilgrimage aircraft from Raja Bhoj airport

Today, 32 elderly persons of the state will leave from Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport to travel to Prayagraj by Indigo flight under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana (Chief Minister pilgrimage scheme). Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will reach the airport to honour and wish the 24 male and 8 female pilgrims going on pilgrimage. Along with this, he will also flag off the plane going to Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan played the role of Shravan Kumar by launching Mukhya Mantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana in the year 2012 for the poor elders of the state. So far, 7 lakh 82 thousand elderly people have undertaken pilgrimage in 782 special trains under the scheme. According to the recent decision taken by the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in the interest of the elderly, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country, which is now taking the elderly people for pilgrimage by aeroplane.

First phase of Mukhya Mantri Tirth-Yatra by air

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prepared an effective action plan for the month of May to July to make the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana by air easily available to the elders of the state, which will be launched on May 21 from Bhopal to Prayagraj. In the same sequence, on May 23 pilgrims of Agar-Malwa district will leave from Indore airport for Shirdi, on May 25 pilgrims of Betul district will leave from Bhopal airport via Agra airport for Mathura-Vrindavan, on May 26 pilgrims of Dewas from Indore airport for Shirdi, on June 3 pilgrims of Khandwa from Indore airport via Kolkata for Gangasagar, on June 4 pilgrims of Harda from Bhopal airport for Prayagraj, on June 6 pilgrims of Mandsaur from Indore airport for Shirdi, on June 8 pilgrims of Narmadapuram from Bhopal airport via Agra airport for Mathura-Vrindavan, on June 9 Neemuch’s pilgrims from Indore airport for Shirdi, on June 15 pilgrims of Barwani from Indore airport via Kolkata for Gangasagar, on June 16 Indore’s pilgrims from Indore airport via Kolkata for Gangasagar, on June 18 pilgrims of Damoh from Bhopal Airport for Prayagraj, on June 19 pilgrims of Burhanpur from Indore Airport via Kolkata for Gangasagar, on June 19 pilgrims of Ratlam from Indore Airport for Shirdi, on June 20 pilgrims of Shajapur from Indore Airport for Shirdi, on June 22 pilgrims of Sagar from Bhopal Airport via Agra Airport for Mathura-Vrindavan, on June 23 pilgrims of Khargone from Indore Airport via Kolkata for Gangasagar, on June 23 pilgrims of Ujjain from Indore Airport for Shirdi, on July 2 pilgrims of Vidisha from Bhopal Airport for Prayagraj, on July 3 pilgrims of Alirajpur from Indore Airport for Shirdi, on July 4 pilgrims of Rajgarh from Bhopal Airport via Agra Airport for Mathura-Vrindavan, on July 6 pilgrims of Sehore from Bhopal Airport via Agra Airport for Mathura-Vrindavan, on July 7 pilgrims of Dhar will fly from Indore Airport for Shirdi, on July 16 pilgrims of Raisen will fly to Prayagraj from Bhopal Airport and on July 19 pilgrims of Jhabua will fly from Indore Airport for Shirdi.