Club Mahindra Nature Resort, Jaipur: A Perfect Weekend Getaway from Delhi

Living in a bustling city like Delhi with its fast-paced lifestyle and hectic schedules, can often be overwhelming. To escape the humdrum of the city and find the much-needed peace and relaxation, going on a weekend getaway from Delhi with your family can be the perfect solution.

A weekend getaway provides an opportunity to break away from the routine and indulge yourself in things that you enjoy. Escaping the city allows you to leave behind the noise, pollution, and stress, and instead embrace nature, tranquility, and quality time with your family.

While hill stations like Shimla, Dehradun, Dalhousie, Nainital are some of the most common places to visit near Delhi, Jaipur in Rajasthan is also a popular destination.

Why is Jaipur One of the Best Weekend Getaways from Delhi?

Jaipur is one of the best tourist places near Delhi due to its proximity, rich history, and cultural heritage. Located just 280 kilometres away, it is easily accessible from Delhi and is a great option for a short trip.

Known as the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur captivates tourists with its stunning palaces and forts, such as the City Palace and Amber Fort. The vibrant markets offer a treasure trove of traditional handicrafts and textiles, making it a shopper's paradise. The city's delicious Rajasthani cuisine is also a major attraction.

Another reason that makes Jaipur one of the perfect weekend getaways near Delhi is the Club Mahindra Nature Resort – a haven to unwind and relax in the arms of nature. If you're curious about what makes this one of the best resorts in Jaipur, here are a few reasons:

Nature’s Therapy

Located in the green Syari Valley and nestled amid lush forests, this resort in Jaipur is a haven of luxury and tranquility. It offers a serene and peaceful environment where guests can escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and immerse themselves in nature's beauty. Whether it's strolling through the verdant gardens, breathing the fresh air, or simply admiring the picturesque surroundings, the resort offers a respite from the noise and stress of urban life.

A Green Oasis in Jaipur, Rajasthan

Club Mahindra Nature Resort in Jaipur is naturally elegant. The resort is designed to highlight the beautiful green valley it is located in. You can take relaxing walks along the paths of the sprawling resort, and no matter where you go, you will come across lovely gazebos and serene fountains in every corner.

Instead of waking up to an alarm clock, you will wake up to the sound of birds singing and the fresh air of the Syari Valley. Enjoy a delicious breakfast at the resort's in-house restaurant while listening to the birds. The Aravalli range, with its forts, temples, and wildlife, can be seen in the distance.

One of the best resorts in Rajasthan, this one serves as a refreshing green oasis in the bustling city of Jaipur.

Stay in Earth Houses

The Earth houses in the resort exude a rustic charm on the outside while offering resplendent and exquisitely furnished interiors. Designed to blend harmoniously with the natural surroundings, these Earth houses showcase traditional architecture and organic materials, creating a warm and inviting ambiance.

The exterior walls, constructed with earthy hues and textured finishes, evoke a sense of authenticity and blend seamlessly into the landscape. These Earth houses are designed to create a cozy sanctuary where guests can unwind and revel in a serene and luxurious environment.

Experiences and Activities Galore

Step out of your room and there are loads of fun things to do. You can go on a forest safari, try a pottery class, or go on treks and tours for adventure. And while you relax at the Svaastha Spa, enjoying therapeutic massages, your kids can have a great time in the play area. This resort is perfect for families and has everything you need for a fun and relaxing stay in Jaipur.

Activities and experiences to enjoy:

ATV bike riding

Jhalana leopard safari

Amargarh leopard safari

Enjoy the bird eye view of Jaipur

Places to Visit in Jaipur

Club Mahindra Nature Resort can be the perfect base for your weekend getaway activities. If you wish to explore the Pink City during your stay, here are some must-visit places:

Hawa Mahal

Nahargarh Fort

Amber Fort

City Palace

Jantar Mantar

Albert Hall Museum

Birla Mandir

Sisodia Rani ka Bagh

With Club Mahindra Nature Resort in Jaipur, you have found the ideal destination to unwind and enjoy a peaceful holiday near Delhi. So, get ready, pack your bags, and be confident that you will have an exceptional vacation experience!