Caged Beasts, Big Eyes Coin, and Apecoin: Cryptos 3 Top Utility-Driven Meme Coins!

From the outside looking in, meme coins might have initially appeared to be a comical waste of time. However, the Dogecoin-led meme coin season in 2020 proved they had the potential to create some of the greatest returns that the world of crypto has ever seen.

On the other hand, many have argued that public interest doesn’t equate to having intrinsic value. While many meme coins do lack practical utility, today we’re going to talk about 3 new popular meme coins that possess a great deal of utility and have, in effect, opened up a whole new demographic to the cryptocurrency industry.

5 Days Left for the Big Eyes Coin Presale!

Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) presale led us into an exciting Q1 of 2023, and although it's only been four months, this new meme coin has already amassed a loyal cult following. The BIG community is well-rounded, comprising meme coin fans drawn to its sweet anime-inspired mascot to wise investors who predicted the benefits of getting in early.

BIG is not even at the end of its presale, and early investors have already seen incredible 500% ROIs! That being said, BIG's presale is set to end on the third of June, so this is really the last chance for newbies to get in on those cheap presale tokens.

Is BEASTS the Best Meme Coin for Liquidity?

While Caged Beasts (BEASTS) holds many of the trademark meme coin features we all know and love, such as strong communities and fun memes, this new presale token stands out in a few ways. One of the most beloved aspects of meme coins is their captivating and playful mascots. However, with BEASTS, there are many!

From Greyscale, the raccoon entrapped by a permanent facemask, to Cloven Hoof, a goat with a knack for the art of voodoo, this token offers a list of fierce characters, or BEASTS, all genetically mutated by a giant rabbit who goes by the name Dr. Rabbit Hyde. Dr. Hydge has plans to inject a newly caged animal with mutagens at each stage of the presale in order for them to grow into bloodthirsty, formidable beasts.

These trapped, beastly creatures represent humans and the way we have been enslaved into an unjust financial system. This meme coin serves as a revolutionary token joining the fight for DeFi-friendly means to earn life-changing returns. Caged Beasts is a metaphor for “Caged Liquidity,” which is why the team plans to hold 75% of all investments until its release date! This presale token’s website will launch in just over two weeks. However, until then, users can get involved by signing up with their email through this link.

Meme Coin Meets Metaverse

Apecoin (APE) is another new meme coin that has rapidly garnered a ton of interest, making a name for itself with both meme coins and gaming fans. APE aims to become the most popular meta-verse token, which is likely realistic, considering that it's already referred to as one of the most valuable meta-verse projects on the market! In less than a week from APE's launch, the token traded over $2.3B!

In summary, all these three meme coins are amazing investment opportunities, depending on what you're looking for. While APE is apt for gamers and metaverse fans, BIG is the best option for anyone into cats, anime, or regular discounts and community activities. BEASTS, on the other hand, is the perfect token for any meme coin fans interested in crypto’s best staking rewards!

