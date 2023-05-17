Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blood Sugar Test – levels and what they mean

    Blood sugar levels represent the amount of glucose present in your blood. If the levels in your body are consistently too high or low, it could suggest a problem with your body’s ability to regulate glucose, which may require immediate medical attention.

    Glucose is a sugar that comes from the day-to-day food items we consume. It is the primary source of energy that is carried to each cell through the bloodstream. However, too much consumption of glucose-rich food items can lead to a blood sugar imbalance in your body and cause problems like diabetes. This might require you to get a blood sugar test. In this article, we are going to discuss the various levels of blood sugar and what they mean.

    What is a blood sugar test?
    A blood sugar test is a medical test that screens your body to measure the level of glucose present in your bloodstream. This test is usually recommended to diagnose or monitor diabetes - a chronic condition that imbalances the regulation of blood sugar levels in your body.

    There are mainly two types of blood sugar test including-
    1. Capillary blood glucose test:
    This test involves a test strip and a glucometer that identifies your blood sugar level within seconds.

    2. Venous blood glucose test:
    This test is part of a blood panel. The provider will collect and send samples to a lab where a laboratory scientist will prepare your results.

    When should you get a blood sugar test?
    Blood sugar tests are generally recommended for individuals who are either at risk of acquiring diabetes or experiencing its symptoms.

    Some common symptoms of diabetes include the following:

    • Frequent urination
    • Blurred vision
    • Fatigue
    • Slow-healing cuts and wounds
    • Increased thirst

    Some common risk factors for diabetes include:

    • Obesity
    • Family history of diabetes
    • Age over 45
    • Medical history of gestational diabetes

    What is the normal glucose level in a blood test?
    A normal fasting blood glucose level for someone who is not diabetic usually ranges from 70 mg/dL to 99 mg/dL. It should not be more than 100 mg/dL after an overnight sleep of at least 8 hours.

    What do high blood glucose levels mean?
    If your fasting blood glucose level hovers around 100 mg/dL to 125 mg/dL it means that you are at a prediabetic stage. People with prediabetes are up to 50% more likely to acquire Type 2 diabetes in the next five to ten years compared to normal people. 

    If those same levels are 126 mg/dL or higher on multiple testing occasions, it means that you have diabetes. Getting a glycated haemoglobin or A1c test can help identify your blood sugar level over a few months. It will enable your health provider to understand the situation better and take the required steps.

    Here are a few common forms of diabetes:

    Type 2 diabetes or T2D:
    When your pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin or your body is unable to utilise the provided insulin, it usually leads to high blood glucose levels. This is known as Type 2 diabetes or T2D. It is the most common form of diabetes.

    Type 1 diabetes or T1D:
    It is an autoimmune disease that causes your immune system to attack the insulin-producing cells in your pancreas for unknown reasons. This prevents your pancreas from making enough insulin, leading to high glucose levels.

    Gestational diabetes:
    This condition generally develops in pregnant people, occurring between 24 to 28 weeks of pregnancy. This form of diabetes usually goes away after the pregnancy period is over. 

    What do low blood glucose levels mean?
    Low blood sugar or hypoglycemia episodes are more common in people with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes who take certain medications. A blood sugar test result of 70 mg/dL or less is considered to be lower than normal.

    If you are not diabetic, low blood sugar levels could also be a sign of:

    • Liver disease
    • Kidney disease
    • Hypothyroidism
    • Addison disease
    • Alcohol use disorder

    You can now book diabetes or blood sugar tests online with ease by choosing Apollo 24|7. Get an accurate diagnosis of your condition from some of the best doctors in the country. Apollo 24|7 ensures that you get the necessary treatment for your condition and have a hassle-free experience.


