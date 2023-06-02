ApeCoin Rattles The Meme Coin Caged Beasts As Big Eyes Coin Throw All Their Chips In

There are Bitcoin (BTC) investors, Ethereum (ETH) investors, and those adventurous meme coin types with an eye on the future and the nerve of steel. I would be lying if I said that every meme coin is a safe bet, but there are a series of wise investments out there that have a fun and indulgent coin story with a team of developers that know what they are doing.

When spanning the cryptocurrency index, you see some peculiar coin project names, like the metaverse ApeCoin (APE) and the cute kitty meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG), who have their eyes on the casino game. There is also Caged Beasts (BEASTS) who might scare you but plan to make you money too.

The idea of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is to take power away from the centralized banking systems and represent the everyday Internet user. Many industry analysts suggest that nothing represents the fabric of the Internet more than memes and their coins, and this article will compare ApeCoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Caged Beasts to see which will stay in the financial MEME-ory banks.



Dam Dirty ApeCoin

What could be more interesting than coupling the metaverse with a meme coin? If meme coins are flying the flag of internet representation, then ApeCoin is sitting pretty at the front of the pack. This meme coin sensation has been wowing its investor punters with advanced virtual gems and a competitive collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

The metaverse is one of many aspects that could change how the Internet will function in the future, and ApeCoin aims to pioneer the meme coin metaverse space. This Ape cannot rest because any hint of success in this industry will be jumped on, so you better be ready for competition.

Big Eyes Coin Ready To Pounce

When we first heard of the meme coin project Big Eyes Coin in August 2022, it would have been difficult to predict the record-breaking presale this young crypto project has enjoyed. If you want to discuss the epitome of the Internet's character, then cute cats are at the top of the list.

The Big Eyes Coin presale has raised an incredible $45.84 million at the time of writing, providing an impressive platform for development as their road map is well and truly on course. Their presale will conclude on June 3rd, and to thank all those involved, Big Eyes Coin has dropped its coin price to its 3rd presale stage value of $0.00017, as the window to enjoy the low price will close soon.

The launch date is set to commence on June 15th as an excited Big Eyes Coin community is looking forward to hitting the index and showing the world what this meme coin is made of. Further developments include a new BIG Casino, due to launch in August, with Play To Earn (P2E) features and over 4000 games to enjoy! The variety of offers in the Big Eyes Coin development compared to ApeCoin might give this kitty meme coin the edge.

Caged Beasts Locked And Ready To Rock

One of the best things about meme tokens and altcoins with a difference is the fantastic backstories that help attract investors to the project. The Caged Beasts story centers around a scientist named Rabit 4001, who has created a series of mutated Caged Beasts to be released at their most fierce point to wreak havoc on the human race!

It's not as cute and cuddly as Big Eyes Coin; however, this Caged Beasts storyline also has the function of depicting the coin developers locking 75% of funds until the release date, increasing value till the optimum moment to be released on the world of crypto!

Another aspect of the Caged Beasts project that sets them apart from Big Eyes Coin and ApeCoin is their unique referral program, where BEASTS investors create a unique code, and when their referred investors deposit, they both get a 20% Bonus! In the crypto world, we both love a story, but when all is said and done, money talks.



Disclaimer: This is a featured content