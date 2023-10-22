Acharya's Eye Clinic is now open in Bengaluru

The eye clinic would act as centre offering clinical exposure to students and provide facilities in the field of eye care to the public in this surrounding.

Acharya's Eye Clinic is now open.

The momentous occasion of Acharya's Eye Clinic inauguration happened on Oct 12th, 2023. This is intended to expand the horizons with a comprehensive eye clinic within Acharya college premises,

to improve visual health and well-being through Acharya’s eye clinic and to provide eye care facilities to the community.

Shri B. M. Reddy honorable president Acharya Institute did the formal inauguration in the presence of the Dean of AIAHS Dr. Mallikarjunaiah H S and Principal of AIAHS, Dr. Nupur Sinha. We offer various services, including eye exams, contact lens fittings, Vision therapy, and expert advice for your visual well-being and the other Facilities Available are Comprehensive Eye check-up, Refraction, Contact lens fitting, Binocular vision assessment, Vision therapy, Low vision assessment,

Vision rehabilitation, Dry eye assessment.

This would act as centre offering clinical exposure to students and provide facilities in the field of eye care to the public in this surrounding. Clinic located at Acharya campus, Soladevanahalli, Bengaluru will be open for eye check-ups from today to public, every Monday to Friday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

