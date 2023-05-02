Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Bore Baasi": The Affordable and Nutritious Superfood


    Boost your health with Chhattisgarh's nutrient-dense traditional dish.

     

    "Bore Baasi": The Affordable and Nutritious Superfood
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    If we attempt to understand what "Bore Baasi" is, we would discover that it is actually fermented rice. The cooked rice is soaked in leftover rice water ('Maad') and additional water and kept overnight with a lid, and is consumed in the morning, which is known as "Bore  Baasi." This process adds several health-promoting properties to the rice, making it more beneficial than regular rice. Diabetic patients can substitute regular rice with Kodo rice, and individuals with high blood pressure can consume this traditional dish from Chhattisgarh by using a small amount of rock salt instead of regular salt. Overall, "Bore Baasi" is an inexpensive and nutritious superfood.

    Dr. Anil Gupta has explained that the fermentation process removes excess fat from "Bore Baasi" while also increasing its levels of vitamin B-complex, vitamin K, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and selenium. Additionally, the fermentation process enriches "Bore Baasi" with beneficial probiotics such as Lactobacillus and lactic acid bacteria. Fermentation creates probiotics that strengthen digestion and provide benefits for many gastrointestinal diseases, as well as improving the body's immune system.

    He further stated that according to research, 100 grams of rice contains 3.4 milligrams of iron. If it is soaked in water for 12 hours, the amount of iron increases several times, which is beneficial for the body. It also contains potassium and calcium and aids in digestion. It also helps in maintaining hydration levels in the body and keeps the body and mind cool in summer. It is not only delicious but also nutritious and budget-friendly food. It serves as an energy food for workers and is a superfood for everyone.


    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shop Smarter with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card: Here's How to Apply Online

    Shop Smarter with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card: Here's How to Apply Online

    Cheese: Why Choose This Dairy Delight

    Cheese: Why Choose This Dairy Delight

    Jos Alukkas eyes global expansion; announces 100 new outlets

    Jos Alukkas eyes global expansion; announces 100 new outlets

    Power Electric Vehicles Is Here To Win Hearts With Eco-Friendly Features in Its Bikes

    Power Electric Vehicles Is Here To Win Hearts With Eco-Friendly Features in Its Bikes

    Elss Funds Vs Other Tax-Saving Investments: Which Is Better?

    Elss Funds Vs Other Tax-Saving Investments: Which Is Better?

    Recent Stories

    Leather from mangoes How Chennai based scientists developed an eco friendly alternative gcw

    Leather from mangoes! How Chennai-based scientists developed an eco-friendly alternative

    Author activist Arun Manilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson dies at 89; here's all you need to know AJR

    Author-activist Arun Manilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson dies at 89; here's all you need to know

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details vma

    Are Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha getting engaged? Know details

    Google I O 2023 Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold 5 major announcements that you can expect gcw

    Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold; 5 major announcements that you can expect

    ICC Rankings: Ahead of ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, India dethrones Australia as number one ranked Test team-ayh

    ICC Rankings: Ahead of WTC Final, India dethrones Australia as number one-ranked Test team

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon