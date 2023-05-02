"Bore Baasi": The Affordable and Nutritious Superfood

If we attempt to understand what "Bore Baasi" is, we would discover that it is actually fermented rice. The cooked rice is soaked in leftover rice water ('Maad') and additional water and kept overnight with a lid, and is consumed in the morning, which is known as "Bore Baasi." This process adds several health-promoting properties to the rice, making it more beneficial than regular rice. Diabetic patients can substitute regular rice with Kodo rice, and individuals with high blood pressure can consume this traditional dish from Chhattisgarh by using a small amount of rock salt instead of regular salt. Overall, "Bore Baasi" is an inexpensive and nutritious superfood.

Dr. Anil Gupta has explained that the fermentation process removes excess fat from "Bore Baasi" while also increasing its levels of vitamin B-complex, vitamin K, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, and selenium. Additionally, the fermentation process enriches "Bore Baasi" with beneficial probiotics such as Lactobacillus and lactic acid bacteria. Fermentation creates probiotics that strengthen digestion and provide benefits for many gastrointestinal diseases, as well as improving the body's immune system.

He further stated that according to research, 100 grams of rice contains 3.4 milligrams of iron. If it is soaked in water for 12 hours, the amount of iron increases several times, which is beneficial for the body. It also contains potassium and calcium and aids in digestion. It also helps in maintaining hydration levels in the body and keeps the body and mind cool in summer. It is not only delicious but also nutritious and budget-friendly food. It serves as an energy food for workers and is a superfood for everyone.



Disclaimer: This is a featured content