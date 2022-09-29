Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sports is a great unifier': PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Ahmedabad

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 36th National Games at a grand opening ceremony held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Union minister for youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries are also attending the opening ceremony.
     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 36th National Games at a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries were also present during the opening ceremony. Olympians Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Neeraj Chopra, and PV Sindhu attended the 36th National Games' opening ceremony in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. 

    While inaugurating the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said, “Today we have scripted history! The largest stadium in the world is hosting the largest sports event for the nation with the youngest population.” He called “sports is a great unifier” as he inaugurated the National Games in Ahmedabad.

    He said, “Technology and innovation will take India to new and unfathomable heights.” He further noted that "the spirit of the anthem of National Games of 'Judega India, Jitega India' can be felt here. This shows the bright future of Indian sports."
     

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed PM Modis leadership during a speech at the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction, Gujarat developed into a state that is driven by policy. He started the state's sports policy. The construction of a top-notch sports university in Baroda is almost finished," he said.

    The National Games are being held after a long hiatus of 7 years due to multiple predicaments that halted the running of the event since its previous installment in the year 2015 when Kerala played host to the competing athletes. Along with the Services sports team of the Indian Armed Forces, about 7000 athletes from 28 states and 8 union territories are competing. Overall, there are 36 sporting events in the National Games Roster.

