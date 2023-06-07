UAE: People can now extend visit visa for 90 days; Check HOW to apply

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) provided the possibility to enter the UAE on a visa sponsored by a family member or friend on February 15, 2023. The notice from ICP also stated that family members and friends of UAE residents may use the visa extension service to extend their visas "for a period of 30, 60, and 90 days."

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) provided the possibility to enter the UAE on a visa sponsored by a family member or friend on February 15, 2023. The notice from ICP also stated that family members and friends of UAE residents may use the visa extension service to extend their visas "for a period of 30, 60, and 90 days."

ICP is the entity in charge of issuing visas for visitors to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, or Fujairah.

The following options are available for applying for a visa extension:

1. Website for ICP Smart Services: smartservices.icp.gov.ae

2. The ICP mobile app, called "UAEICP," which is compatible with Apple and Android phones and tablets.

3. A typing centre approved by ICP - go to https://icp.gov.ae/en/typing-offices/ to see the list of authorised typing centres in each Emirate.

What are the documents required?

You must provide the documents listed below to get a visit visa extension for a friend or member of your family:

. Original copy of entry permit

• Coloured passport photo of the visit visa holder

• Rental contract or hotel reservation details– If the relative or friend is staying in the sponsor's home for the duration of the trip, they must submit their rental contract.

• Copy of return ticket

• Copy of previous security deposit receipt

• Emirates ID card copy of the sponsor – front and back.

Follow these procedures to apply for a visit visa extension through the ICP Smart Services platform:

1. Visit smartservices.icp.gov.ae, scroll down, and log in using your UAE Pass, or through your ICP online account, if you already have one.

2. Once you are logged in, you will be transferred to a personal dashboard on the website.

3. Next, click on the ICP department in your Emirate, for example - Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship\Abu Dhabi or Sharjah.

4. Then, in the ‘module’ search bar, look for the service to extend visit visa. The service will appear below.

5. Click on ‘Start Service’.

6. Fill in the application and upload the required documents.

7. Next, pay the service fee using a credit or debit card.

ICP states that the specifics of the application will determine the final cost of the visa. According to the authorities, the expected cost breakdown is as follows:

• Request Fees: Dh100

• Issue fees: Dh500

• E-service fees: Dh100

• Insurance fees: Dh40

• ICP fees: Dh22

• Smart Services fees: Dh100

