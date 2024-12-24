US Steel Slips Pre-Market As Nippon Deal Awaits Biden’s Final Decision: Retail Keeps The Faith

Biden has 15 days to deliver his verdict, with White House officials signaling his intent to block the deal.

US Steel Slips Pre-Market As Nippon Deal Awaits Biden’s Final Decision: Retail Keeps The Faith
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 7:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 7:51 PM IST

Shares of U.S. Steel Corp. slipped nearly 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) referred Nippon Steel’s $14.1 billion acquisition proposal to President Biden, but retail sentiment remained strong.

The move follows CFIUS’s inability to reach a consensus on whether the deal poses national security risks, placing the final decision squarely in Biden’s hands.

“We received the Cfius evaluation and the president will review it,” the White House spokesperson said in a statement. 

Biden has 15 days to deliver his verdict, with White House officials signaling his intent to block the deal, according to the Washington Post and Financial Times.  

President-elect Trump has also been vocally opposed to the Nippon Steel acquisition of U.S. Steel. He explicitly stated on Truth Social that he is "completely against" a foreign entity purchasing U.S. Steel, specifically calling out Nippon Steel of Japan.

Biden’s decision, if against the deal, would mark a win for United Steelworkers. The union's president, David McCall, has staunchly opposed the acquisition, citing risks to jobs and the broader industry.

Nippon Steel has hinted at a legal battle if the deal is rejected. The company criticized the review process, alleging “political interference” and factual inaccuracies in CFIUS’s evaluation.

It maintains confidence that the transaction would strengthen U.S. Steel and benefit the American economy if judged fairly.

The acquisition’s collapse could strain U.S.-Japan relations, with analysts warning it might undermine confidence in investment processes perceived as politicized.

Screenshot 2024-12-24 084303.png United States Steel Corp. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 24 as of 8:35 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite anticipation that the deal could get blocked, retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while chatter increased to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels as users debated how Biden would decide.

The high-stakes transaction has faced scrutiny since its announcement over a year ago, with Biden opposing the plan on grounds of preserving U.S. steel production and national security. 

CFIUS raised concerns about potential reductions in domestic steel output, labeling it a “national security risk.” 

Nippon Steel confirmed that Cfius had referred the decision to the U.S. president after failing to reach a consensus.

The company urged Biden to “reflect on the great lengths that we have gone to address any national security concerns,” in a statement.

With the uncertainty weighing on the stock, it has dipped over 34% so far this year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Broadcom Stock Rises Pre-Market Despite Netflix Patent Lawsuit Against VMware: Retail Reaction Subdued

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

US Banking Lobby Groups Reportedly Suing Fed Over Opaque Aspects Of Stress Testing Framework

US Banking Lobby Groups Reportedly Suing Fed Over Opaque Aspects Of Stress Testing Framework

NeueHealth Stock Soars Toward 9-Month Highs On $1.3B Take-Private Deal: Retail Exuberant

NeueHealth Stock Soars Toward 9-Month Highs On $1.3B Take-Private Deal: Retail Exuberant

American Airlines Tops Stocktwits Trending List After Technical Issue Disrupts Flights On Christmas Eve: Retail’s Skeptical

American Airlines Tops Stocktwits Trending List After Technical Issue Disrupts Flights On Christmas Eve: Retail’s Skeptical

Nano Nuclear Surges Into Spotlight With USNC Assets Acquisition: Retail Turns Bullish

Nano Nuclear Surges Into Spotlight With USNC Assets Acquisition: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

US Banking Lobby Groups Reportedly Suing Fed Over Opaque Aspects Of Stress Testing Framework

US Banking Lobby Groups Reportedly Suing Fed Over Opaque Aspects Of Stress Testing Framework

football 'It's about us, not just one player': Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland as Man City aims to overcome slump snt

'It's about us, not just one player': Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland as Man City aims to overcome slump

Congress MLA threatens 'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun, says 'won't allow your films to run in Telangana' (WATCH) snt

Congress MLA threatens 'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun, says 'won't allow your films to run in Telangana' (WATCH)

NeueHealth Stock Soars Toward 9-Month Highs On $1.3B Take-Private Deal: Retail Exuberant

NeueHealth Stock Soars Toward 9-Month Highs On $1.3B Take-Private Deal: Retail Exuberant

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon