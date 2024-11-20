TJX Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Cheers Loudly

Ernie Herrman, TJX’s CEO, highlighted the company’s strong Q3 results, specifically a 7% comparative sales increase in its TJX International division.

TJX Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Cheers Loudly
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 8:12 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 8:12 PM IST

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. ($TJX) gained significant retail investor attention pre-market Wednesday following upbeat third-quarter (Q3) results and raised full-year guidance. 

Despite the positive performance, shares were down nearly 3% pre-market, as some investors scrutinized the company’s updated fiscal outlook.

TJX reported Q3 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10, while revenue came in at $14.06 billion, exceeding expectations of $13.95 billion. 

Consolidated comparable store sales rose 3%, while inventory levels rose slightly to $8.4 billion from the year earlier.

Ernie Herrman, TJX’s CEO, highlighted the company’s strong Q3 results, specifically a 7% comparative sales increase in its TJX International division. 

The Marmaxx segment posted a 2% same-store sales increase, while HomeGoods was up 3% and TJX Canada rose 2%.

“The fourth quarter is off to a strong start, and we are excited about our opportunities for the holiday selling season,” Herrman said.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects comparable store sales growth of 2%-3%, pre-tax profit margins of 10.8%-10.9%, and EPS between $1.12-$1.14. 

Full-year FY25 guidance was raised, with EPS now forecast at $4.15-$4.17, compared to prior guidance of $4.09-$4.13. However, the midpoint of the updated range is slightly below analysts’ consensus of $4.17.

TJX sentiment and message volume on Nov 20 premarket.png TJX sentiment and message volume on Nov 20 premarket as of 9:00 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish,’ amid a spike in chatter, with many confident in TJX’s resilience amid broader retail challenges and its value-driven appeal.

Year-to-date, TJX stock has risen over 28%, outperforming rivals like Target (+9%) and Ross Stores (+1.15%), though it lags behind Burlington Stores’ impressive 40% surge. 

As the holiday season gains momentum, analysts and retail investors alike will be watching TJX’s ability to sustain its growth trajectory.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Surges Pre-Market After Strong Q3 Earnings, Dividend Announcement: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Surges Pre-Market After Strong Q3 Earnings, Dividend Announcement: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Comcast Stock Rises Pre-Market On Cable Spin-Off Report: Analysts Skeptical, Retail Hesitates

Comcast Stock Rises Pre-Market On Cable Spin-Off Report: Analysts Skeptical, Retail Hesitates

Recent Stories

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

From Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Fahadh Faasil and more, know Pushpa 2 cast's salaries RBA

From Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Fahadh Faasil and more, know Pushpa 2 cast's salaries

From AR Rahman to Zakir Hussain: Who is Mohini Dey? Bassist makes divorce announcement after Rahman's split AJR

From AR Rahman to Zakir Hussain: Who is Mohini Dey? Bassist makes divorce announcement after Rahman's split

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon