Starbucks Stock Slips As Strikes Expand: Retail Mood Slides

Discussions on wages, schedules, and staffing have stalled in recent weeks because of “unresolved issues” that led to the strikes.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:51 PM IST

Starbucks stock was down 1.23% on Monday morning as workers at the coffee retail giant expanded their strike, dampening retail sentiment.

Workers have gone on a five-day strike, expanding in four additional cities, including New York as of Saturday,  according to media reports. The company union, Workers United, has asked for a 64% increase in wages for its hourly workers and 77% for those with a three-year contract.

The other affected locations include cafes in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, spreading to a total of 10 cities.

Discussions on wages, schedules and staffing have stalled in recent weeks because of “unresolved issues” leading to the strikes, said a report by Equity Pandit.

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago. Message volumes increased to ‘high’ from ‘normal.’

Screenshot 2024-12-23 at 9.12.27 PM.png SBUX sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 23 as of 10: 42 am ET

Starbucks is expected to report earnings in January, with an estimated earnings per share of $0.67 and revenues of $9.34 billion.

According to a report in the Daily Upside, Starbucks first unionized in 2021 and its labor union represents about 12,000 workers across 500 U.S. cafes.

A Bloomberg report meanwhile said that many Starbucks corporate employees were said to be receiving only 60% of bonuses for the most recent fiscal year, following the slump in its financial results.

Starbucks stock is down 7.25% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

