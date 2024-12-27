Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Rigetti Computing continues its remarkable rally, with retail investors eyeing profit opportunities as quantum stocks gain momentum.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 7:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. surged 13% in pre-market trading on Friday, building on a 36% rally in the previous session that propelled the stock to an all-time high of $15.50. 

The surge comes amid growing interest in quantum computing stocks, fueled by technological advancements and investor enthusiasm for the sector.

If premarket gains hold, Rigetti is poised to hit a fresh all-time high as markets open. 

The stock has been a focal point of discussion on Stocktwits, where it emerged as the top trending ticker ahead of Friday’s trading session. 

Screenshot 2024-12-27 080905.png Rigetti Computing Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 27 as of 08:25 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the stock has flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, along with an uptick in chatter to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels  as users debated the stock’s recent momentum. 

While some investors hope to ride the rally, others see profit-taking opportunities during market hours.

The broader quantum computing sector is experiencing heightened activity after Alphabet unveiled its new Willow quantum computing chip. 

SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits during pre-market trade on Friday. 

So far this year, Rigetti’s shares have gained a massive 1,467%.

