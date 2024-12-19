Polyrizon's Retail Following Booms As Biotech Stock Triples On Manufacturing Deal For Allergy Blocker Trial

This collaboration will supply clinical trial material for Polyrizon’s experimental allergy blocker, PL-14, which is set to enter clinical trials in 2025.

Polyrizon's Retail Following Booms As Biotech Stock Triples On Manufacturing Deal For Allergy Blocker Trial
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 1:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 1:21 AM IST

Shares of Polyrizon skyrocketed more than 200% to an all-time high on Wednesday, making it the top biotech stock with the most new followers on Stocktwits in the past 24 hours. 

Trading volume surged 890 times the daily average, reflecting heightened investor interest in the Israel-based biotech company.

The massive rally follows Polyrizon’s announcement of a manufacturing agreement with Eurofins CDMO Amatsiaquitaine, a prominent European Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturer. 

This collaboration will supply clinical trial material for Polyrizon’s experimental allergy blocker, PL-14, which is set to enter clinical trials in 2025.

The PL-14 allergy blocker is part of Polyrizon’s effort to develop innovative nasal sprays that create a hydrogel-based shield in the nasal cavity, protecting against allergens and viruses. 

The manufacturing deal secures a compliant supply chain for the clinical trial, marking a key milestone for the development-stage biotech firm.

Retail chatter on Stocktwits has been overwhelmingly bullish.

Polyrizon’s stock had a rocky start on the Nasdaq, debuting at the end of October with a disappointing IPO. 

The company priced 958,903 units at $4.38 per unit, with each unit including one ordinary share and three warrants exercisable at the same price. Shares dropped more than 64% post IPO.

Despite the poor debut, Polyrizon has gained 90% so far this year following Wednesday’s surge, although it remains below its IPO price. 

Over the past month, the stock has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, adding 1,576% more followers on Stocktwits amid a 10,300% spike in message volume.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gorilla Tech Stock Up For 4th Straight Session Following Positive Investor Update, Capital Strengthening: Retail Uber-bullish

Gorilla Tech Stock Up For 4th Straight Session Following Positive Investor Update, Capital Strengthening: Retail Uber-bullish

Micron Technology Stock Rises Ahead Of Earnings Despite Price Target Cut, Sparking Retail Buzz

Micron Technology Stock Rises Ahead Of Earnings Despite Price Target Cut, Sparking Retail Buzz

Sezzle Stock Tumbles 21% On Hindenburg’s Short Report: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Sezzle Stock Tumbles 21% On Hindenburg’s Short Report: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Disney Stock Rises After Analyst Names It Top Entertainment Pick For 2025: Retail Upbeat

Disney Stock Rises After Analyst Names It Top Entertainment Pick For 2025: Retail Upbeat

Pfizer Sparks Analyst Cheer With 2025 Guidance: Retail Maintains Extremely Bullish Stance

Pfizer Sparks Analyst Cheer With 2025 Guidance: Retail Maintains Extremely Bullish Stance

Recent Stories

Gorilla Tech Stock Up For 4th Straight Session Following Positive Investor Update, Capital Strengthening: Retail Uber-bullish

Gorilla Tech Stock Up For 4th Straight Session Following Positive Investor Update, Capital Strengthening: Retail Uber-bullish

Micron Technology Stock Rises Ahead Of Earnings Despite Price Target Cut, Sparking Retail Buzz

Micron Technology Stock Rises Ahead Of Earnings Despite Price Target Cut, Sparking Retail Buzz

Sezzle Stock Tumbles 21% On Hindenburg’s Short Report: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Sezzle Stock Tumbles 21% On Hindenburg’s Short Report: Retail Chatter Shows Mixed Opinion

Disney Stock Rises After Analyst Names It Top Entertainment Pick For 2025: Retail Upbeat

Disney Stock Rises After Analyst Names It Top Entertainment Pick For 2025: Retail Upbeat

From bicycle kicks to rabonas: Top 10 goals of 2024 featuring Alejandro Garnacho & Lamine Yamal dmn

From bicycle kicks to rabonas: Top 10 goals of 2024 featuring Alejandro Garnacho & Lamine Yamal (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon