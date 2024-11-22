Intuit Stock Rises Ahead of Q1 2025 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $2.36 on revenue of $3.14 billion

Shares of fintech company Intuit ($INTU) were up nearly 3.9% on Thursday as of 12:34 pm ET ahead of its first-quarter 2025 earnings release, lifting retail sentiment.

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit, behind tax filing services like TurboTax, to report earnings per share of $2.36 on revenue of $3.14 billion, according to Stocktwits data. The company has beaten its earnings estimates in all four quarters in the past year.

For its most recent reported quarter, Intuit revenues grew 17% year-over-year (YoY) to $3.2 billion, beating estimates. Its non-GAAP diluted EPS came in at $1.99, up 21% from the previous period.

In previous guidance, the company has said it expects total revenue growth to be around 5% to 6%, including revenue growth from its small business and self-employed group to be around 6% to 7%.

"We delivered very strong results for the fourth quarter and full year, and made meaningful progress with our AI-driven expert platform strategy that positions the company for durable growth in the future," Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's CEO, said at the time of its last earnings.

Retail sentiment on the stock rose to ‘extremely bullish’ (81/100) from ‘neutral’ (45/100) a day ago. Message volumes continued to be in the ‘extremely high’ levels.

INTU sentiment and message volumes on Nov 21 as of 12:34 pm ET| Source: Stocktwits



Earlier this year, Intuit said it would be retrenching 1,800 employees in what was believed to be a result of AI.

Earlier this week, it announced the launch of Intuit Assist for QuickBooks, a generative AI (GenAI)-powered financial assistant that transforms how businesses run and grow their businesses.

INTU stock is up 12% year-to-date.

