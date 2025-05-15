synopsis
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rocketed 17% on Wednesday, buoyed by strong quarterly results and a long-awaited breakout above key resistance levels.
The rally has caught the attention of analysts and momentum traders alike, with technical signals and financials aligning in rare harmony.
SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel noted that GRSE has decisively broken above the ₹2,000 level, marking the end of a prolonged 10-month consolidation phase.
From a technical perspective, GRSE is now firmly trading above its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) of ₹1,696, confirming its upward trend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74, signaling strong momentum — though approaching overbought territory.
According to Chandel, ₹2,000 now acts as a strong support, and the stock’s next potential destination is in the ₹2,750–₹2,800 zone, which coincides with its previous all-time highs.
Chandel recommends that aggressive traders may consider entering now, with a stop-loss below ₹2,000.
Conservative traders, he adds, might wait for a mild pullback toward ₹2,050–₹2,100 before taking a position.
GRSE posted a robust show in March-quarter earnings. Revenues rose 62% to ₹1,642 crore, while profits surged 119% to ₹244 crore.
Company management reaffirmed their confidence, pointing to a robust order book, improved execution, and healthy profit visibility going forward.
With tailwinds from India’s defence capex cycle and increasing self-reliance in shipbuilding, GRSE continues to benefit from a favourable macro and policy environment.
For traders and long-term investors tracking defence sector breakouts, GRSE now stands out as a promising candidate — combining strong earnings momentum with bullish technical signals.
GRSE shares have gained 39% year-to-date (YTD).
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.