Eos Energy Gets First Loan Advance Of $68.3M From DOE Loan Programs Office: But Retail Mood Sours

Eos Energy said the advance covers both capital expenditures and project associated operating expenses incurred as part of the company's production expansion plans related to Project AMAZE in the Mon Valley Works.

Eos Energy Gets First Loan Advance Of $68.3M From DOE Loan Programs Office: But Retail Mood Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 7:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) announced on Friday that it had received the first loan advance of $68.3 million from its $303.5 million loan guarantee from the Department of Energy's (DOE) Loan Programs Office.

Eos Energy said the advance covers both capital expenditures and project-associated operating expenses incurred as part of the company's production expansion plans related to Project AMAZE in the Mon Valley Works.

CFO Nathan Kroeker said the loan proceeds and the firm’s strategic partnership and investment from Cerberus Capital Management facilitate its growth plans to capitalize on the growing need for long-duration energy storage solutions.

The company also announced a joint development agreement (JDA) with FlexGen Power Systems to develop and introduce a fully integrated, domestic battery energy storage system (BESS) solution that combines Eos’ Z3 batteries with the FlexGen HybridOS Energy Management System (EMS).

Despite the announcements, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped into the ‘bearish’ territory (43/100) from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago.

EOSE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:06 a.m. ET on Dec. 20, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits EOSE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:06 a.m. ET on Dec. 20, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter, however, indicated mixed opinions on the stock’s near-term potential.

Eos Energy was in the news recently after the company secured a 400 MWh standalone storage order with International Electric Power (IEP).

IEP is an independent power producer and has core competencies in asset operations and optimization, energy market analysis and contracting, and project financing and deal execution.

Eos said this marks the second agreement and third project with IEP and builds on the firm’s prior delivery of its battery systems to a Texas-based IEP project earlier this year.

Meanwhile, shares of EOSE were trading over 5% lower in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has gained over 311% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vertiv Holdings’ Chinese Subsidiary Acquires Certain Assets Of BiXin Energy Technology: Retail’s Turned Neutral

Vertiv Holdings’ Chinese Subsidiary Acquires Certain Assets Of BiXin Energy Technology: Retail’s Turned Neutral

FedEx’s Plan To Spin Off Freight Division Draws Slew Of Analyst Price Target Hikes: Retail Chatter Hits 1-Year High

FedEx’s Plan To Spin Off Freight Division Draws Slew Of Analyst Price Target Hikes: Retail Chatter Hits 1-Year High

Tesla’s Retail Chatter Spikes As Stock Eyes Third Straight Session Of Losses

Tesla’s Retail Chatter Spikes As Stock Eyes Third Straight Session Of Losses

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

Scholastic Stock Hits 4-Year Low After Q2 Double Miss, Facing Retail Criticism

Scholastic Stock Hits 4-Year Low After Q2 Double Miss, Facing Retail Criticism

Recent Stories

Vertiv Holdings’ Chinese Subsidiary Acquires Certain Assets Of BiXin Energy Technology: Retail’s Turned Neutral

Vertiv Holdings’ Chinese Subsidiary Acquires Certain Assets Of BiXin Energy Technology: Retail’s Turned Neutral

How are room heaters a reliable solution during winter?

How are room heaters a reliable solution during winter?

Omkar Adi Ganesh Temple in Daraganj gets majestic makeover for Mahakumbh 2025 AJR

Omkar Adi Ganesh Temple in Daraganj gets majestic makeover for Mahakumbh 2025

FedEx’s Plan To Spin Off Freight Division Draws Slew Of Analyst Price Target Hikes: Retail Chatter Hits 1-Year High

FedEx’s Plan To Spin Off Freight Division Draws Slew Of Analyst Price Target Hikes: Retail Chatter Hits 1-Year High

Tesla’s Retail Chatter Spikes As Stock Eyes Third Straight Session Of Losses

Tesla’s Retail Chatter Spikes As Stock Eyes Third Straight Session Of Losses

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon