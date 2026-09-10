Listen Labs operates an AI-driven market and customer research platform for marketing insights.

Listen Labs provides AI-driven market analysis for brands such as Anthropic, Google, and Nestlé.

Listen Labs was last valued at $500 million.

39 out of 56 analysts rate the stock ‘buy,’ 15 say ‘hold,’ and two ‘sell,’ as per Koyfin data.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) stock eased about 2% on Wednesday amid reports that the firm has held talks to acquire artificial intelligence startup Listen Labs in a transaction valued at around $2 billion, according to an exclusive report by Business Insider.

If finalized, the acquisition would mark one of Salesforce's most substantial investments in specialized generative AI platforms designed to augment enterprise customer research and data analytics.

Listen Labs operates an AI-driven market and customer research platform that enables brands and enterprise clients to automate user feedback analysis, analyze consumer sentiments, and generate actionable marketing insights.

Integrating Listen Labs’ technology would bolster Salesforce's existing AI portfolio, reinforcing its suite of customer relationship management (CRM) tools as major cloud software providers race to embed automated decision-making features into their offerings.

Terms And Deal Status

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Business Insider reported that while the two entities have been in active discussions, they have not reached a final agreement.

Because negotiations remain ongoing, the terms of the potential deal could change, or talks could collapse entirely without resulting in a sale. Representatives for Salesforce and Listen Labs have not publicly confirmed the details of the negotiations.

The acquisition talks come as enterprise technology companies face intense pressure to expand their artificial intelligence capabilities amidst evolving market dynamics and shifts in cloud-based software demand. A successful deal would allow Salesforce to further consolidate its position against rival technology vendors competing for enterprise AI market share.

CRM Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

CRM stock has lost nearly 8% year-to-date.

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