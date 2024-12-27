Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock

According to TheFly, Bernstein noted that the deal's rejection was not surprising.

Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 7:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

After Taiwan’s anti-trust regulator rejected Uber Technologies’ bid to acquire Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda, citing anti-competitive concerns, Bernstein reportedly said they remain unconvinced if Uber will win if it decides to appeal against the decision.

According to TheFly, Bernstein noted that seeing the deal get rejected was not very surprising.

The brokerage also opined that even if Uber decides to appeal against the FTC’s decision, it is not convinced that would be successful given that “the market share math that always felt like it was going to be an issue from the get-go.”

Earlier, Fair Trade Commission Vice Chairman Chen Chih-min reportedly said at a briefing in Taipei that Uber Eats' main competition comes from Foodpanda, highlighting that their combined market share would be over 90%.

“The merger would lead to far greater disadvantages from competitive restraints compared to the overall economic benefits,” Chen said, according to a Bloomberg report.

If the deal had gone through, it would have been one of Taiwan's largest-ever international acquisitions outside of the semiconductor industry.

After holding multiple public hearings and getting assurance from both firms, the FTC decided it would be difficult for potential rivals to enter the market.

“The combined business would lack competitive pressures, therefore increasing incentives for it to raise prices for consumers and for restaurants,” Chen said.

While retail investors had turned bearish on Thursday following the development, the sentiment has inched up into the ‘neutral’ territory (45/100) since.

UBER’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:01 a.m. ET on Dec. 27, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits UBER’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:01 a.m. ET on Dec. 27, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter from Thursday evening shows investors are enthusiastic about the stock with a few believing it to be undervalued at current levels.

Uber shares haven’t reacted significantly to the news of the FTC rejection. The stock closed 0.24% lower on Thursday and was down 0.19% in Friday’s pre-market session as of 7:05 a.m. ET. Notably, the stock has gained just over 5% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UnitedHealth, Amedisys Stocks In Focus As $3.3B Merger Deadline Extended Amid DOJ Wrangling: Retail Guarded

UnitedHealth, Amedisys Stocks In Focus As $3.3B Merger Deadline Extended Amid DOJ Wrangling: Retail Guarded

Zoomcar Races To Second-Most Trending Spot On Stocktwits After Near Doubling Of Stock On Growth Disclosure: Retail’s Upbeat

Zoomcar Races To Second-Most Trending Spot On Stocktwits After Near Doubling Of Stock On Growth Disclosure: Retail’s Upbeat

MakeMyTrip Stock In Spotlight After BofA’s Price Target Revision: But Retail's Neutral

MakeMyTrip Stock In Spotlight After BofA’s Price Target Revision: But Retail's Neutral

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Soundhound AI Stock Up Over 1,000% YTD: Will It Hit Most Bullish Retail Price Projections?

Soundhound AI Stock Up Over 1,000% YTD: Will It Hit Most Bullish Retail Price Projections?

Recent Stories

Weather: Delhi experiences sharp temperature drop amid heavy rain, IMD issues hailstorm alert for North India dmn

Weather: Delhi experiences sharp temperature drop amid heavy rain, IMD issues hailstorm alert for North India

UnitedHealth, Amedisys Stocks In Focus As $3.3B Merger Deadline Extended Amid DOJ Wrangling: Retail Guarded

UnitedHealth, Amedisys Stocks In Focus As $3.3B Merger Deadline Extended Amid DOJ Wrangling: Retail Guarded

Zoomcar Races To Second-Most Trending Spot On Stocktwits After Near Doubling Of Stock On Growth Disclosure: Retail’s Upbeat

Zoomcar Races To Second-Most Trending Spot On Stocktwits After Near Doubling Of Stock On Growth Disclosure: Retail’s Upbeat

MakeMyTrip Stock In Spotlight After BofA’s Price Target Revision: But Retail's Neutral

MakeMyTrip Stock In Spotlight After BofA’s Price Target Revision: But Retail's Neutral

Lease or gift?: Tribunal raises validity of Waqf deed in light of 1902 land transfer in Kerala's Munambam dmn

Lease or gift?: Tribunal raises validity of Waqf deed in light of 1902 land transfer in Kerala's Munambam

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon